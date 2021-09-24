The ringleader behind the August 2017 bombing that caused an explosion inside Bloomington’s Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center was sentenced to 53 years in prison Sept. 13.
Emily Claire Hari, who had gone by the name Michael Hari before recently saying she is transgender, was sentenced after being convicted as one of the three militia members from Illinois involved in the early morning incident more than four years ago. United States District Judge Donovan Frank described the attack orchestrated by Hari as a highly sophisticated and premeditated act of domestic terrorism, according to the sentencing announcement.
“Hari sought to terrorize an entire faith community. Today’s sentence makes clear that such acts of hate-fueled terror will not be tolerated,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “The Dar al-Farooq community has shown powerful strength and resolve during this case,” she added. “As demonstrated by this verdict and sentence against Hari, the Justice Department will prosecute hate crimes to the full extent of the law, including those that target places of worship and other religious sites.”
Hari was convicted Dec. 9, 2020, following a five-week trial. During the summer of 2017, Hari established a terrorist militia group called The White Rabbits in Clarence, Illinois. He recruited several men, including co-defendants Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, to join the group, which he outfitted with tactical vests and assault rifles.
The day prior to the bombing, Hari, McWhorter and Morris drove in a rented pickup truck from Clarence to Bloomington, with the mission of bombing the Islamic center, according to the federal charges against the trio.
Hari targeted Dar al-Farooq in an attempt to scare Muslims into believing they are not welcome in the United States and should leave the country, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Hari was convicted by a federal jury on all five counts of the indictment, including intentionally defacing, damaging, and destroying religious property because of the religious character of that property; intentionally obstructing, and attempting to obstruct, by force and the threat of force, the free exercise of religious beliefs; conspiracy to commit federal felonies by means of fire and explosives; carrying and using a destructive device during and in relation to crimes of violence; and possession of an unregistered destructive device.
The charges were filed in March 2018, following months of investigation by the FBI that linked the suspects to a failed bombing of a women’s medical services building in Champaign, Illinois, that performs abortions. The trio was also linked to three attempts at robbing Walmart stores in Illinois and a home invasion in Indiana where the participants posed as police officers executing a search warrant, according to the criminal complaint.
The trio came to the FBI’s attention in late December 2017 when the Ford County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois provided the FBI with photos showing weapons and bomb-making materials that were found at Hari’s parents’ home. Hari had his own residence, but reportedly visited his parents’ home frequently because his residence did not have running water or electricity. The photos were provided by a source who had access to the parents’ home and did not want to see anyone get hurt, according to the complaint.
During the trial it was shown that the trio arrived at Dar al-Farooq at approximately 5 a.m. Aug. 5. Morris used a sledgehammer to break a window of the imam’s office and threw a plastic container containing a diesel fuel and gasoline mixture into the building. McWhorter then lit the fuse on a 10-pound black powder pipe bomb that Hari had built and threw it through the broken window. McWhorter and Morris ran back to the truck, where Hari was waiting in the driver’s seat. The three men sped away from the building and drove back to Clarence.
When the pipe bomb exploded, it ignited the mixture in the plastic container, causing extensive fire and smoke damage to the imam’s office, in addition to water damage caused by the building’s sprinkler system. At the time of the bombing, several congregants were gathered in the mosque for morning prayers, but nobody was injured.
Additional investigation and interviews helped build the case, including a January 2018 interview of a source that told investigators the trio claimed responsibility for the Bloomington bombing and the failed bombing of the Champaign women’s health center the previous November.
McWhorter and Morris pleaded guilty in January 2019 to their roles in the bombing. Their sentencing hearings are yet to be scheduled.
“As we mark the closing of a painful chapter, it is my hope that the members of Dar al-Farooq and the broader faith community impacted by this attack will continue to heal and regain a sense of safety and security,” said Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk.
