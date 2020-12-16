The Illinois man identified as the ringleader behind the August 2017 explosion inside Bloomington’s Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center was convicted last week.
Michael Hari, 49, was convicted on all five counts of the indictment in federal court. He was charged with defacing, damaging or destroying the Bloomington property because of its religious character; intentionally obstructing, and attempting to obstruct, the free exercise of religious beliefs by force and the threat of force; conspiracy to commit federal felonies by means of fire and explosives; carrying and using a destructive device during, and in relation to, crimes of violence; and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Hari faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.
“Michael Hari’s goal in bombing the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center was to spread hatred, instill fear and threaten the constitutionally protected right to freedom of religion. This act of violence, driven by hatred and ignorance, shook our community,” said Erica MacDonald, the U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota.
“This guilty verdict represents a condemnation of that hatred and upholds our fundamental right to live and worship free from the threat of violence and discrimination. I am sincerely grateful to the Assistant U.S. Attorneys and the FBI special agents who, over several years, have remained steadfast in their pursuit of justice.”
During the summer of 2017, Hari established a terrorist militia group called The White Rabbits in Clarence, Illinois. He recruited several men, including co-defendants Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, to join the group, which he outfitted with tactical vests and assault rifles. On Aug. 4 Hari, McWhorter and Morris drove in a rented pickup truck from Clarence to Bloomington, with the mission of bombing the Islamic center.
Hari targeted Dar al-Farooq in an attempt to scare Muslims into believing they are not welcome in the United States and should leave the country, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s verdict announcement.
In the trial it was shown that the trio arrived at Dar al-Farooq at approximately 5 a.m. Aug. 5. Morris used a sledgehammer to break a window of the imam’s office and threw a plastic container containing diesel fuel and gasoline mixture into the building. McWhorter then lit the fuse on a 10-pound black powder pipe bomb that Hari had built and threw it through the broken window. McWhorter and Morris ran back to the truck, where Hari was waiting in the driver’s seat. The three men sped away from the building and drove back to Clarence.
When the pipe bomb exploded, it ignited the mixture in the plastic container, causing extensive fire and smoke damage to the imam’s office, in addition to water damage caused by the building’s sprinkler system. At the time of the bombing, several congregants were gathered in the mosque for morning prayers, but nobody was injured.
McWhorter and Morris pleaded guilty to their roles in the bombing in January 2019.
The charges were filed in March 2018, following months of investigation by the FBI that linked the suspects to a failed bombing of a women’s medical services building in Champaign, Illinois, that performs abortions. The trio was also linked to three attempts at robbing Walmart stores in Illinois and a home invasion in Indiana where the participants posed as police officers executing a search warrant, according to the criminal complaint.
The trio came to the FBI’s attention in late December 2017 when the Ford County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois provided the FBI with photos showing weapons and bomb-making materials that were found at Hari’s parents’ home. Hari had his own residence, but reportedly visited his parents’ home frequently because his residence did not have running water or electricity. The photos were provided by a source who had access to the parents’ home and did not want to see anyone get hurt, according to the complaint.
Additional investigation and interviews helped build the case, including a January 2018 interview of a source that told investigators the trio claimed responsibility for the Bloomington bombing and the failed bombing of the Champaign women’s health center the previous November.
