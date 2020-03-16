Spartans use big second half for 67-53 win
Before heading over to Jefferson High School to face Holy Angels for the Section 3-3A title, Richfield coach Omar McMillan and junior Lamar Grayson played three games of H-O-R-S-E.
Grayson swept the impromptu game, for the first time, before the biggest game of the year.
“He was on fire,” McMillan said of Grayson who went on to score a game-high 26 points including a flurry of baskets in the second half. “He was hitting them from the corner but I told him I was done playing him.”
As for 1-on-1 in the post, McMillan still has the edge. “Yeah, I’ll take him in the post.”
Richfield (23-6) retained the traveling trophy featuring railroad tracks, which symbolize the tracks between the two schools, for the third time this season in a 67-53 final.
The atmosphere was electric for the section final. The Richfield student section showed up for the black-out theme in force, filling the bleachers behind the Spartans bench.
They made their presence known after each pro-Spartans play with thunderous cheers. A group of boys painted a letter to spell Spartans.
After the win, McMillan said, between congratulations from students and fans: “That’s the one thing I love about Richfield. Everybody is all-in about supporting your team. So when we asked the city to come out, they came out.”
“It felt like we had the whole city behind us,” said senior Jeff Moore, who said he waited for a moment like this for four years. “I don’t know how to describe it. Cloud nine. It was what we worked on all summer and it feels great to finally get one.”
Spartans Super Fan Joe Carr received another huge hug from McMillan during the post-game celebration. Carr was along the sideline the entire game with a red Go Spartans! sign. He wheeled in front of the assembled student section to chants of Joe, Joe, Joe! during a second-half timeout.
Holy Angels (19-10) led 25-21 at the break after the Spartans leaped to an 8-2 run to start the game. Stars captain Conor O’Rourke not only made a 3-pointer in front of the Spartans bench and enthusiastic student section but was fouled by Lamar Grayson. O’Rourke made the ensuing free throw for the rare 4-point play to give Holy Angels 11-10 lead 4:25 into the game.
Out of a timeout, Richfield showed it’s cohesiveness as a team to complete multiple passes from Mitchell January to Jaden Wollmuth to take a 16-13 lead with 9:30 left in the half. Wollmuth scored on a put-back.
Some great end-to-end action began with Isaiah Casey Hammond who deflected another O’Rourke 3-pointer. Miles jumped the transition going before feeding Hammond the ball near the paint. Stars Matt Banovetz blocked Hammond and the ball on the glass to keep the score at 19-19 with 3:36 to go in the first half.
O’Rourke’s 3-pointer in the last 30 seconds gave the Stars the four-point lead into halftime.
Richfield outscored the Stars by 18 points in the second half to celebrate its first section title since 2006.
“At halftime, we talked about this one goal and this is the team we practice to beat,” McMillan said, reminding them what team that was. “Other teams might stand in our way so all of the extra work and extra effort we put in is fantastic.”
Moore said: “We’ve been down before, we just had to keep fighting it and not let the momentum go in their way.”
The senior captain said they prepared for teams to go on runs during practice so they were ready for any situation. “So we know what to do when we are in those situations,” he said.
Three minutes into the second half Grayson made the first of several 3-pointers to tie the score, 30-30. Three more corner 3-pointers by Grayson pushed Richfield’s lead to 46-36 with 8:30 minutes left.
Richfield maintained a lead the rest of the way as McMillan credited defensive coach Desmond Walker for making the necessary adjustments to take down the defending section champions.
“I put a lot of trust into my coach staff,” McMillan said. “I have one of the best coaching staff in Minnesota so letting them do their job and the kids buying into it, they turned it around.”
Miles finished with 13 points, Wollmuth with 10 points, January with nine points, Hammond with six points and Moore with three points.
Holy Angels’ sophomore guard Emmett Johnson finished with 18 points, Banovetz had 12 points, Nate Kesti had 11 points, O’Rourke and Bryce Boyd each had six points.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Members of the Richfield boys basketball program pose with the Section 3-3A trophy after the March 12 67-53 win over Holy Angels at Jefferson High School.
Richfield junior Jeff Grayson, right, makes contact with Holy Angels’ Matt Banovetz during the second half of the Spartans 67-53 win. Grayson had a game-high 26 points in the Section 3-3A final played March 12 at Jefferson High School.
Holy Angles sophomore guard Emmett Johnson, right, appears to have a nice look at a layup during the first half March 12. Richfield junior Ryan Miles timed his leap to knock the ball out of bounds. Johnson led the Stars with 18 points.
Richfield’s student section came out in full force with a black-out theme for the Section 3-3A final except for a group of young men who painted their chests to spell out S-P-A-R-T-A-N-S.
Richfield teammates, junior Lamar Grayson, left, and senior Jeff Moore, right, high-five while biting Section 3-3A championship medals.
Richfield head coach Omar McMillan was last to cut down the net at Jefferson High School follow the win over Holy Angels March 12.
Richfield head coach Omar McMillan, right, hugs senior Jeff Moore after the Spartans won its first section title since 2006.
Spartans senior captain Jeff Moore holds up the Section 3-3A trophy to the Richfield fans.
Richfield senior captain Jeff Moore reaches for a loose ball during the first half of the Section 3-3A final March 12 at Jefferson.
Richfield senior Jeff Moore high-fives fans in the front row during the post-game celebration March 12.
Richfield Super Fan Joe Carr was part of the celebration on the court March 12. Junior Ryan Miles and teammates placed a Section 3-3A first-place medal around his neck.
Richfield junior Isaiah Casey Hammond cuts down a piece of the net after the Spartans 67-53 win over Holy Angels to win the Section 3-3A title, its first since 2006.
Stars senior guard Conor O’Rourke, left, dribbles against Richfield junior Lamar Grayson during the March 12 Section 3-3A final.
Holy Angels sophomore guard Emmett Johnson led the team with 18 points.
Holy Angels sophomore Emmett Johnson, right, goes up to the hoop for two of his 18 points during the opening half of the Section 3-3A final played at Jefferson High School.
Richfield junior Lamar Grayson, left, shields the ball away from Stars senior Matt Banovetz, left.
