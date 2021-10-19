Down to 10 men, Spartans equal regular season score (4-1) to stop Kennedy
Control of the Battle of the Tracks trophy will be in play at least one more time this fall with more hardware on the line.
No. 1 Richfield (15-2-1) faced No. 3 Holy Angels (15-2-1) for the Section 3AA title at Two Rivers High School on Oct. 19, after this edition went to press.
To get there, Richfield overwhelmed Nicollet Avenue rival Bloomington Kennedy (10-8) 4-1 win, repeating the final score of their Sept. 16 contest.
Kennedy was the reigning Section 2A champion in 2020 and had its sights set on a state tournament game this fall after last season ended in sections due to the pandemic.
The Spartans jumped to a 3-0 lead by halftime and added another goal as senior captain Yulian Rodriguez fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area. He also set up a goal. Erick Lopez Martinez and Antwane Ruiz each had a goal and assist.
Richfield coach Mike Harris said the opening half was the best of the season for how the team built its attack by connecting passes.
“All three goals were 7-8 one-touch passes, then the back of the net,” he said. “The first one was a bicycle kick after eight passes for Antwane’s goal. The third goal was six different combination passes through the middle, two different give-and-go passes, and Rodrigo scored. It was pretty fun.”
On top of that, Richfield was down to 10 players after senior Brady Wolke was sent off for a second yellow card in the 50th minute.
Two Spartans earned a yellow card in the opening 10 minutes of the contest.
Richfield didn’t panic, instead going into a defensive style with an extra player on the back to fortify an already-stout unit anchored by seniors Elijah Bishop and Dane Hanks and junior Angel Mendez Lopez.
Mendez Lopez was the top-rated junior defender in the Tri-Metro Conference and should be in the running for an All-State honor.
“He hasn’t given up a goal in the run of play on his side with Elijah and Dane,” Harris said. One goal from that side was a free kick by Blake on a foul by Hanks.
Five of the 12 goals allowed in 18 contests came with the starting lineup on the field.
Shutout breakup
Kennedy senior Diego Perez broke up the shutout with a goal at about the 60-minute mark of the contest off the counter-attack build-up. The shot came from a bad angle into the far post.
Richfield opened sections with a 5-0 win over South St. Paul on Oct. 12. Rodrigo Castaneda and Rodriguez each scored twice while Belal Elghorab added two assists. Luiz Sanchez also picked up a goal and Lopez Martinez added an assist.
To be back in the section final with the same group leaves Harris with a smile on his face, knowing what it takes to be within one game of the Class AA state tournament.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Harris, the reigning Class A state Coach of the Year, an honor voted on by his fellow coaches for the 2020 season. Richfield won the Sept. 28 contest at StarDome 2-1 thanks to two goals from Ruiz with assists from Rodriguez and Castaneda in the first half.
In the second half, Carter Hermanson scored the Stars’ lone goal with the assist from Aidan Smith.
Holy Angels beat Richfield 4-1 in the Section 3A championship game at StarDome last fall to bring an odd 2020 season to an end without a state tournament.
Richfield was without Rodriguez and his production (five goals and seven assists) for that section final after he was hurt in the quarterfinal. Richfield was reliant on Miguel Leon Alvarado and his 16 goals and 12 assists in 10 games. Castaneda had 12 goals and Ruiz had nine goals and three assists.
This year, the Spartans have a more balanced attack with scorers coming from all angles, not just one or two spots.
“The balanced scoring is really what is different this year,” Harris said. “Last year we really needed Miguel to score but now it is everybody. Even if they key on Yuilian, Antwane, and Rodrigo we have three double-digit goal scorers, so that’s difficult to defend. Erick Lopez is close but has a lot of assists.”
In his fourth season on the team, Lopez is part of a group of players who have been with the varsity program since ninth grade.
Stars back in familiar territory
Holy Angels advanced to a fourth-consecutive section final with a 1-0 upset of No. 2 Two Rivers on their home turf Oct. 12.
The shutout is the eighth of the season and extends the current run to two games after a 3-0 win over St. Paul Highland Park in the quarterfinals at StarDome Oct. 12.
The Stars had a string of four consecutive (and 5-of-6) games without conceding a goal in the first half of September.
Holy Angels came into sections with a 4-2-2 record going back to Sept. 18, when the team drew 1-1 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Jack Maisel gave the Stars a 1-0 lead in the first half with an assist from Carter Hermanson.
Since a 2-1 loss to Richfield on Sept. 28, the Stars scored three goals in three straight wins before the 1-0 win at Two Rivers on Oct. 12.
A 3-1 Oct. 2 win over Blake featured two goals and one assist from Carter Hermanson, and Smith also got into the scoring.
Holy Angels followed that up with more of the same against Southwest Christian, as Carter Hermanson scored twice and Smith added a goal and an assist in a 3-2 road win.
Southwest Christian scored first in the 11th minute before Carter Hermanson scored in the 18th and 36th minutes to carry a 2-1 lead into halftime. Southwest Christian tied it up in the 60th minute before the winning goal from Smith in the 79th minute finished the regular season on a high note.
