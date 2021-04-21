The Holy Angels soccer, basketball and softball standout earns top honor
Holy Angels senior Rachel Kawiecki learned she was the Athena Award recipient for the Stars through an email while the school was still in a hybrid learning model.
“It was certainly a nice surprise to open my email and see it,” she said with an insightful perspective of realizing the opportunities only a few experience during high school.
Over the last five years, Kawiecki has amassed quite a resume, including 10 state tournament appearances (five times with basketball, three times with soccer and last fall as a kicker for the football team) and those are just the team achievements.
The six-time captain has 14 varsity letters, including two as an eighth-grader and was selected to the All-State team in soccer. She also has four All-Conference honors (twice for softball, once each for basketball and soccer) and two All-Section awards (softball).
“It’s hard to grasp [the reality] at 10 state tournaments when others in our state have never experienced stepping on the floor at Williams Arena or Xcel Energy Center,” she said. “So I am grateful for that and it definitely will be something I’m going to tell my kids about.”
When asked about her favorite sport, it is no doubt a tough call but she always has the same answer. “Whatever season I’m in,” Kawiecki said. She plans to play basketball and softball at Gustavus Adolphus College in New Ulm in the fall.
She hopes to add one more state tournament to that count this spring after coming within one game of the state softball tournament in 2019 when she was a sophomore catcher.
“It’s taken a bit to get back into the swing of things but no doubt we will find our hook,” she said less than two weeks after the basketball season ended in the Class 3A state semifinal game at Target Center.
The heartbreaking basketball loss was a Tuesday and by Thursday she was at softball practice preparing for the season.
“I took Wednesday to be by myself,” said Kawiecki, who returned to softball in the StarDome for a week before heading outdoors.
Now a senior, Kawiecki used last summer to grow a lot in her approach to softball behind the plate and with a bat in her hand.
She took the opportunity with her club softball team to soak up as much knowledge about catching as possible to enter the final high school season with a ton of confidence.
The vocal leader could be heard cheering from the dugout when the Stars were up to bat and behind the plate when they were in the field.
“I caught some very good pitchers last summer and it opened my eyes to some things to bring over, like keeping open communication with the pitcher,” Kawiecki said. As a senior, she is offering as much insight as possible to the younger teammates, especially catchers. “I want them to know I’m here for them. ‘Tell me what you think. Don’t be intimidated by a senior. I’m open to hearing what you think.’”
Over the winter she worked with a swing coach to refine her approach at the plate with a much more calm mindset. “I used to play baseball in Richfield and I took my baseball swing and adjusted it to softball,” she said. “I was very antsy in the box last two years... I slowed and settled down so I don’t have so much movement.”
Kawiecki played baseball until eighth grade and recalled striking out the side during a tournament in fifth grade after being heckled. “I stepped off the mound and said, ‘Who is laughing now?’ to my teammates,” she said.
She settled into the role of clean-up hitter by the end of her first softball season as an eighth-grader.
College double-dip
Kawiecki started receiving calls from colleges interested in her playing basketball after the Stars lost to Simley at state. “Originally I was focused on softball at D2 or D1 schools but I was driving home from a summer basketball workout and I didn’t want the last time I time to wear a pair of basketball shoes to be at Holy Angels,” she said.
The options to play both came down to MIAC foes, Gustavus and St. Benedict’s.
She sat down with coaches from both schools and looked to find a school where the coaches wouldn’t punish someone for playing on multiple teams.
“I went to Gustavus and immediately had a feeling like this was home and I met some other girls from the basketball team who were part of my recruiting class and already have my roommate ready to go,” she said. Kawiecki plans to major in athletic training focusing on pre-physical therapy with a minor in coaching.
Athena Award
The Athena Award is presented to one senior from each area high school and is typically celebrated at a luncheon for all of the accomplishments made over the last year on and off the field.
Along with athletic success, the award recognizes success in the classroom as well as volunteering in the community.
Kawiecki excels in both areas, maintaining a 3.9-grade point average while earning the Gold Star Service Award each year in high school which is the highest award given for volunteering hours.
