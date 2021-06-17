Catching up with newly named girls hockey head coach Mark Johnson, the Jefferson/Kennedy program is in good hands, despite the tragic circumstances that led up to Johnson taking over from the late Mike Ryan.
Johnson spoke to the Sun Current by phone last week after a pancake breakfast organized by program parents following a summer ice skate session.
“Everybody has been so overwhelming in welcoming me,” the Richfield native explained. “Just from the short time I’ve been with the team the level of experience and coachability is awesome. I’ve always known Jefferson hockey to be hardworking and this group is a great group of hard workers who can grind and they proved that Tuesday morning.”
Johnson wasn’t leading the workout but watched from the bleachers at Bloomington Ice Garden Tuesday after team introductions on Monday, the day he was formally announced as the new head coach.
Johnson comes to Bloomington with an extensive hockey background which includes work with Minnesota Hockey and USA Hockey over the last dozen years, in addition to previous high school program stops at Lakeville South, St. Paul United and Hopkins/St. Louis Park.
For two of his three seasons as head coach at Lakeville South (2015-18) he was part of state tournament teams before moving on as a USA Hockey Level 4 certified coach.
“I’ve had many friends come through the Jefferson program and I know several of the alumni through Minnesota Hockey on both the boys and girls sides and those kids are such a joy to coach,” Johnson said.
His current duties with USA Hockey and Minnesota Hockey include helping out with the High Performance programs. He was at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State campus for a U14 national camp this week. He serves as the General Manager for Section 6 in the High Performance programs for 16- and 17-year-olds. Johnson also coaches in the Premier Prep League, which is organized through the Minnesota State High School Girls Hockey Coaches Association.
As for the Bloomington program, Johnson is excited to see the summer program up and going, “and watch our community grow as one program,” he said. “Bloomington is very strong as a community with one team in one community. It will be neat to watch the kids adapt together not as Kennedy versus Jefferson but as one group. The key will be to keep growing that product, keep the model going.”
Jefferson Activities Director Chad Nyberg added that the interview team was excited most about Johnson’s experience, passion for hockey and ability to connect with the players. “His coaching background will serve the Bloomington Jefferson girls hockey team well,” Nyberg said through a June 7 press release. “Mark cares about kids both on and off the ice and will continue to help grow the game in Bloomington.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.