A 28-year-old Richfield man was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, accused of assaulting two juvenile victims more than 100 times over a period of more than six years.

Matthew Bertsch was arrested Aug. 30 at Crystal’s FAIR School, a magnet school in the Robbinsdale School District that serves fourth- through eighth-graders. The incidents were reported to the Bloomington Police Department in early August.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments