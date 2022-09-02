A 28-year-old Richfield man was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, accused of assaulting two juvenile victims more than 100 times over a period of more than six years.
Matthew Bertsch was arrested Aug. 30 at Crystal’s FAIR School, a magnet school in the Robbinsdale School District that serves fourth- through eighth-graders. The incidents were reported to the Bloomington Police Department in early August.
Although the criminal complaint lists Bertsch’s current city of residence as Richfield, the alleged incidents were said to have occurred at a residence of his in Bloomington, Police Chief Booker Hodges said Sept. 1 during a press conference.
In addition to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, Bertsch was charged with one count of using minors in a sexual performance or pornographic work.
According to the criminal complaint, the initial report against Bertsch was filed Aug. 3. The victims, who live in Hennepin County, both spoke with investigators.
One victim detailed incidents beginning in March 2013 and occurring over the course of six years, beginning when he was 10 years old. The second victim reported incidents beginning in October 2012 and occurring over a span of five years, beginning when he was 11 years old. Bertsch would have been 20 years old when the first victim was initially assaulted and 18 years old when the second victim was initially assaulted, according to the complaint.
Portions of the criminal complaint were redacted. It did not explain how the victims knew Bertsch or why the victims would get together with him frequently, but it did note the assaults occurred at Bertsch’s Bloomington residence.
The abuse started with Bertsch exposing his genitals to the victims, something that occurred routinely for several years, the complaint said. He would also remove the victims’ pants and touch their genitals, the complaint noted.
The first victim reported he was 14 years old when Bertsch gave him and the second victim alcohol for the first time. They would all get drunk and Bertsch would convince the victims to take their clothes off, according to the complaint.
Bertsch is accused of showing the victims cellphone videos of himself masturbating or having sexual intercourse. He is also accused of sending photographs of his genitals to the victims using Snapchat, the complaint explained.
The first victim also reported that Bertsch would kiss the victims’ lips and genitals. He described an incident when he was 15, accusing Bertsch of taking a picture of him naked when he was sitting in a chair, with his genitals visible, the complaint noted.
Hodges said Bertsch “took the innocence away from the victims.” He explained that the victims had been going through therapy and confronted Bertsch, who responded by telling them that next time he would tighten his belt and keep his pants on.
“Well, gym teacher, we got some shorts for you,” Hodges said, holding up a pair of orange shorts.
Hodges said there was no information suggesting there were other victims, “But we can’t be sure,” he said. He encouraged anyone who thinks that Bertsch may have assaulted one of their children to call the Police Department at 952-563-4900.
Bertsch has been licensed as a teacher since 2019 and taught in Plymouth Middle School, also in the Robbinsdale district, prior to moving to FAIR School this year, Hodges noted. Bertsch has been employed by Robbinsdale Area Schools since September 2021.
“Staff in Robbinsdale are focusing on what is most important at this time of the year – welcoming students and families back to school beginning next week,” the Robbinsdale school district said in a statement.
The district did not address Bertsch’s employment status, but his name did not appear in the district’s online staff directory following the Police Department’s announcement of his arrest.
If convicted of criminal sexual conduct, Bertsch faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $35,000 for each charge. If convicted of using minors in a sexual performance or pornographic work, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
He remained in jail as of Sept. 1 with a bail set at $300,000, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office jail roster.
