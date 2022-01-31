Richfield wrestling had four place-winners and two champions at the Rochester Century Panther Invite Jan. 29to cap a stretch of three meets in three days.

Charles Vanier and Keno Vanier each went 3-0 following a first-round bye at their respective 106-pound and 113-pound brackets to stand on top of the podium by the end of the 11-team tournament.

Kennedy’s Ja’Shaun Bostic works his way free during a pin against Minneapolis North’s Josh Brooks at 182 pounds in nearly December. 

Richfield scored 62.5 points to place ninth among the 11 teams, while Maple River took home the team title with 198.5 points compared to runner-up Plainview/Elgin-Millville (154 points).

Max Carlson was one of four Kennedy wrestlers to win by forfeit in a 45-33 victory over Minneapolis South on Jan. 26.

Charles Vanier (21-2) opened with a tech fall at 2:52 of the quarterfinal win over Stewartville’s Quade Mullenbach. A pin late in the second period against Plainview/Elgin Millville’s Aiden Graner led to a 9-2 decision against Fillmore-Lanesboro’s Kane Larson (ranked 10th in Class A) in the championship bout.

Keno (15-4) pinned his way into the final before winning a 4-3 decision against Stewartville’s Hunter Karnitz. Keno pinned Rochester Century’s Gabrien Callies then Plainview’s Carson Rahman each in the opening period.

Richfield senior Alex Molina Escandon went 2-2 at 285 pounds to place fifth. He won a 3-2 decision against Rochester John Marshall’s Jacob Hansen in the fifth-place match. He also picked up a pin against Maple River’s Colten Berkner coming at 4:32 of their consolation quarterfinal match.

Richfield came up short against Fridley (46-24) and Rush City/Braham (60-17) at a Fridley Triangular Jan. 27.

Kennedy

After hosting the Dave Ahrens Classic Jan. 22, Kennedy returned to action with a 45-33 win over Minneapolis South Jan. 26.

Kennedy’s Torque Carlson, right, competes against Minneapolis North’s Jaylen Johnson in early December. Carlson lost the match by a 10-4 decision.  

Kennedy won four matches by forfeit, two more matches were double forfeits and the teams won four matches wrestled.

Zach Greenhouse pinned Ryan Fratzke in 3:13 at 120 pounds in the first match wrestled.

It took Kennedy’s Tony Zhao 57 seconds to pin South’s Nathan Tharoldson at 132 pounds before the Tigers turned the tide of the match at 138 pounds as Brandon Reyes pinned Kennedy’s Erasmmo Martinez in 58 seconds.

Kennedy’s Alex Olvera lost by fall at 152 pounds but Eagles teammate Wyatt Beaty turned the fortunes around with a 7-2 decision at 160 pounds. 

Kennedy's Vincent Sheild-Gore, top, tries to roll a Minneapolis North counterpart during a dual meet in December.

Pacheco Hanson and Jason Orre lost by pin at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, for Kennedy before heavyweight Antonio Torres ended the match with a pin at 59 seconds.

Kennedy followed that match with a 16th-place finish at the Orono Invitational Jan. 29. Kennedy scored 23 points, six points behind 15th-place Eden Prairie. St. Michael-Albertville won the title ahead of runner-up Scott West (151 points) and third-place Zumbrota-Mazeppa (135 points). 

