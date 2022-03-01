Charles Vanier captures 106-pound title while Keno Vanier, Josh DrePaul and Zach Greenhouse advance to state
Richfield and Kennedy’s wrestling showed a lot of determination to finish third and fourth respectively at the 12-team Section 5AA meet in Bloomington on Saturday.
Both programs will be represented at the state meet, which returns to Xcel Energy Center starting Thursday with the one-day team tournament before the individual state takes over on Friday and Saturday.
Sections helped determine the field for state with the top two finishers at each of the 14 weights advancing from the section meet. Totino-Grace captured the section team title with a finals win against Kennedy the previous Saturday at the Fridley campus.
At individual sections, Richfield will have three wrestlers advance to state including brothers freshman Charles Vanier (106 pounds) and senior Keno Vanier (113 pounds) and senior Josh DrePaul at 285 pounds.
Kennedy junior Zach Greenhouse (24-8) advanced to state with a true second-place match at 120 pounds while the Eagles had a place winner in all 13 weight classes competed.
Richfield success
Richfield placed eight wrestlers on the podium and according to coach Carl Maierss, it is a direct result of the work and determination put in during practice to set themselves up for success in matches.
“We wrestled outstanding,” he said. “It’s the work they’ve been doing all season. These guys have put in the time it takes and sacrifice it takes. Nothing is given to them, they went out and earned it.”
Vanier (34-2) captured the lone section title, standing on top of the podium after a 7-2 decision against Totino-Grace’s sixth-ranked Austin Herbst in the final.
“People have been telling me Charles is going to be good,” Maierss said. “I say he’s that good right now.”
Having lost a match at a Rogers tournament during winter break, Charles regrouped and beat him later in the day.
“He knows what he is capable of,” Maierss said.
Older brother, senior Keno Vanier (34-5) earned his way to state with a True Second place match at 113 pounds with an 8-2 decision against Totino-Grace’s Jackson Refsnider. Vanier lost his championship match against Minneapolis Edison’s Zytavius Williams in a 2-0 decision.
“The weight that is off his shoulders by overcoming that loss was a lot of pressure,” Maierss said, as Keno is a senior and was down to his last match for a chance to wrestle at state. “Same thing with Josh and he did, it’s a huge success for them.”
Their father, Jafari Vanier, was a 2001 state champion for Kennedy at 125 pounds. He was 39-2 as a senior, winning three consecutive decisions at state including a 3-2 final over Simley’s Matt Anderson for the title.
DrePaul (17-2) also took a dramatic route to his first state tournament birth.
After being pinned in the opening period of the first-place match by Minneapolis South’s Sergio Altamairano, DrePaul collected his thoughts for one more shot at state as a senior with a true second-place match. Totino-Grace’s Owen Swedberg appeared to be in control of the bout, riding out DrePaul throughout the bulk of the opening period and keeping the pressure on in the second.
DrePaul found an opening to not only score a reverse but rolled the TG wrestler onto his back with a quick move to score the pin with 12 seconds left in the period, igniting a roar from the Spartans coaches, teammates and fans in the stands.
“He was high so I flipped him for two points and pinned him,” DrePaul said who picked up the sport as a freshman looking to stay in shape for football. “I remember seeing other people go to state wishing that was me and now I accomplished that wish – going to state.”
DrePaul said he was mad after losing the first-place match but leaned on his practice to give him confidence in the end to win and advance to state.
“I wanted to give it my all in that true second match,” he said.
“Josh overcame a lot in that match and that’s representative of what he has been overcoming lately,” Maierss said. “He’s had a lot of stuff that has kept him off the mat to overcome. He battles and suffers through practice with the pain he is going through and that is the same thing you saw in his match. He’s in pain, getting driven out, getting stall warnings and he didn’t stop. I told him before the match you are never out of it, keep wrestling and good things will happen and they do.”
After the finals loss, Maierss invoked a football metaphor that DrePaul took to heart: “Your quarterback just threw an interception, you’ve got to brush it off, come back ready to wrestle.”
Seeing the determination and success is what helps Maierss come back as a coach.
“Everyone we brought placed and that is exactly what they deserve for what they put into it,” Maierss said. “We’ve had so much outside stress going on. These kids are overcoming a lot of life lessons.”
Among the eight place winners, sophomore Jack Blaylock lost his true second-place match at 170 pounds as he was pinned by Fridley’s Guinahi Douhe late in the opening period. Blaylock earned a true second match after pinning Benilde-St. Margaret’s Bryce Commerford in the opening period of their third-place match.
Spartans seventh-grader Chance Pongdaras (120 pounds), sophomore Tanner Zellmer (138 pounds) and Alex Molina Escandon (220 pounds) each placed fourth. Freshman Magnus McGrath (160 pounds) was fifth.
The bond among the team was evident whenever a Richfield singlet was on the mat as the Spartans lined up cheering their teammate on.
“This is a team in every sense, matside for everyone and is there for each other,” Maierss said.
Kennedy success
Kennedy wrestled above its seeds throughout the weight classes to show the run to the team final the previous week wasn’t a fluke.
“From where we started to where we ended is night and day, I think,” coach Chuck Vavrosky said. “In the end, it comes down to (the wrestlers). When you start out with that many new kids, it’s not just about teaching moves. It’s learning about how to spar, counter that move a little bit so the other person gets a good feel for it. And that really didn’t start happening until two weeks ago, where we could finally spar and kids weren’t doing dumb stuff.”
Vavrosky said it comes down to not wrestling in middle school, “and it shows. It puts us in the back seat because you’ve got to be able to take kids and wrestle as a varsity level.”
He said it used to be kids who knew about the circle and how to do things but now, “we’ve got nothing and it takes forever to grind it into their heads.”
They take a pounding during the season to learn as much as they can on the fly.
Greenhouse recovered from a tough first-place defeat (8-4 decision against Totino-Grace’s Sean O’Brien) with a first-period pin against Edison’s Vicente Marsh to capture the other state-qualifying spot at 120 pounds.
Sophomore Vincent Sheild-Gore (126 pounds) and junior Bellagio Bradley (182 pounds) each won their third-place matches by pin to set up a true second-place match with a state tournament spot on the line for the winner.
For Sheild-Gore (15-13), Minneapolis Patrick Henry’s Nafkot Makonnen won the match by pin. Bradley’s (14-13) season came to an end with a pin by Totino-Grace’s Mac Bouwman.
Sophomore Andres Franco (106 pounds), senior Alex Olvera (152 pounds), junior Tony Zhao (132 pounds), and Wyatt Beaty (160 pounds) each placed fourth.
Jason Orre (220 pounds) and Antonio Torres (285 pounds) each placed fifth.
Junior Demarcus Tinsley, Jr. was sixth at 195 pounds going 5-15.
Eighth-places went to Jalen Robbs (138 pounds), Tristan Athey (145 pounds), Ja’Shaun Bostic (170 pounds).
