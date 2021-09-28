Fourth-quarter extra point was the difference after earlier touchdown ripped away with a penalty
Richfield senior quarterback Mitchell January passed and then ran for two first-quarter touchdowns as the Spartans made the early scores stand in a 14-13 win over Kennedy at Bloomington Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Richfield (2-2) celebrated homecoming with the traditional community parade earlier in the morning, before heading down Nicollet Avenue to take on Kennedy (2-2) in a Twin Cities Silver Sub-District contest.
Kennedy lost senior running back Saide Alassani to injury on the opening drive of the game, after rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns over the previous three games.
The Eagles showed composure on both sides of the ball as senior quarterback Zach Zesch didn’t turn the ball over and the Eagles defense shut out the Spartans for more than one half.
Kennedy threatened to score first in the opening quarter but the Richfield defense denied the chance. The Kennedy defense kept the pressure on forcing the Spartans to punt from deep inside its end of the field. Mitchell January released a booming punt over the head of the returner as the ball took a friendly role, coming to rest for what would be a 64-yard kick.
Richfield’s defense stood tall to force a punt, where January returned the punt 33 yards to set the offense up with a short field.
Richfield used a bit of trickery to score the opening touchdown of the game with 3:15 left in the opening quarter. Senior 6-foot-3, 260-pound left tackle Brady Moore slid away from the Eagles rush as January threw the cross-body pass to Moore, who dragged Kennedy’s Chris Martin over the final yards into the end zone. Moore sidestepped the first tackler before Martin grabbed his legs.
January kept the Spartans’ offense rolling as he dropped the ball on a designed run to end the opening quarter. It bounce off his foot and back into his hands for what turned out to be an 8-yard gain to get inside the Eagles 10-yard line.
Ryan Keliher set up January’s design to run behind the offensive line for a 4-yard touchdown 36 seconds into the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead.
On the following kickoff, Kennedy junior Marques Monroe flashed that elusive ability to run through a defense as he returned the kick more than 30 yards to give Kennedy the ball close to midfield.
Kennedy quarterback Zach Zesch recognized the Spartans’ blitz, finding Rayzjon Walker for a big gain to get inside Richfield’s red zone on third down.
The pair appeared to have a touchdown but Walker was called for offensive pass interference on what was a beautifully arching pass. The referees pushed Kennedy back 15 yards to the 32-yard line and instead of a touchdown, they elected to punt on fourth and long from the Spartans 35-yard line.
Martin punted it 29 yards to have it stop on the Spartans’ 7-yard line.
In a third fumble of the first half, Richfield was lucky to fall on the ball, as Michael Winston punched it free near the goal line.
On the next play, Richfield’s Trevon Cunningham pulled in a 40-yard catch to get the ball out to midfield, despite great coverage by Kennedy’s David Aviles-Rizo.
Needing to get on the board after scoring 67 points the previous two weeks, Walker broke free on a 3-yard hitch route to go 49 yards to avenge the earlier penalty call to make it a 14-7 game with two minutes to go in the opening half.
He weaved around the secondary then won the foot race into the end zone.
Kennedy ended up with the football on the Spartans 10-yard line as a pair of Kennedy sophomores made the big plays. Kennedy’s Enoch Dablaka knocked the ball away from Richfield sophomore Henry Bandah allowing Kennedy sophomore Andrew Tran to jump on the loose ball with 1:53 left in the opening half.
Moore came up with a big sack for the Spartans as he wrapped up Zesch who was rolling to his left on third and long after an Eagles penalty on first down backed them up 10 yards.
On fourth-and-16, Kennedy’s Monroe worked the ball inside the 10-yard line before he threw a lateral pass to Walker to worked the ball inside the 4-yard line but the play was negated by an illegal shift before the hike as the half ended.
Second half
Kennedy intercepted two January passes over the second half including one by Corey Bartholomew near midfield.
Zesch completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to junior Elijah Smith on fourth-and-goal early in the fourth quarter to make it a 14-13 game.
Kennedy cut the lead to one point early in the fourth quarter but a blocked extra-point kick proved to be the difference.
Richfield appeared to ice the game after January converted a short fourth down to get the ball inside the 5-yard line in the final minutes.
Stoppages and penalties gave the Eagles one more chance with the ball and 37 seconds on the clock needing to go 90 yards.
A solid catch along the sideline by Smith moved the ball about a dozen yards up the field. The game ended with a final trick play as Walker completed a pass to Zesch who was tackled before he had a chance to step out of bounds.
Kennedy’s best start (2-1) since 2007, the Eagles resume the Friday night schedule at Twin Cities Silver Sub-District leader Minneapolis Southwest (2-0). The other sub-district contest pins Washburn (1-3, 0-2) at Richfield (2-2, 1-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.