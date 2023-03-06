Jefferson hosted Burnsville in Section 3AAAA opener
Richfield senior Kaleb Olson opened the scoring for the Spartans boys basketball team on Senior Night in what turned out to be an 80-77 win on March 3 over Columbia Heights.
While scoring on Senior Night is a big deal, Olson’s inclusion in the game took on more meaning as it was his first action on the court after an ACL injury ended his football season early and nearly cost him the basketball season.
Seniors Jalen Hayes and Casey Gay added 16 and eight points, respectively, while the team honored the entire 2023 class.
Juniors David Lee and CJ Armstrong showed how bright the future is for the program with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Armstrong also had six rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Sophomore Zavier Hayes finished with 10 points as Richfield led 40-32 at halftime. The Highlanders tried to comeback in the second half outscoring the home team 45-40 as Richfield dropped the first meeting 94-67 back on Jan. 24. Armstrong had 24 points in the loss.
Armstrong had another big performance with 29 points in a 99-77 win on Feb. 27 at Brooklyn Center.
The next day Richfield came up short against Hutchinson 74-62 while Jaylen Hayes finished with 22 points and Lee had 10 points. Armstrong and Zavier Hayes each had seven points. Freshman duo Musa Sanneh and Adin Inda each had six points.
Section 6AAA
Fresh off its first-ever Metro West Conference championship Benilde-St. Margaret’s received the top seed in Section 6AAA. The Red Knights hosted No. 8 Hutchinson in the March 8 quarterfinal.
No. 7 Holy Angels traveled to No. 2 Orono, No. 6 Mound Westonka is at No. 3 Delano and the 4/5 game pinned No. 5 Bloomington Kennedy (10-16) at No. 4 Richfield (10-16) for the third meeting of the season.
The home team won the previous contests starting with the Eagles 80-79 win at Kennedy on Jan. 17 before Richfield won 67-62 on Feb. 17.
The Feb. 17 contest saw Richfield take a 34-25 lead into halftime. Kennedy’s comeback fell short despite outscoring the Spartans 37-33 in the second half.
Zavier Hayes, Armstrong and Jalen Hayes led Richfield with 21, 18 and 14 points, respectively.
Kennedy countered with 20 points from Rayzjon Walker and 13 points from Marques Monroe, both seniors for the Eagles. Kennedy’s 6-foot-3 freshman Delannie Bush scored a season-high 15 points. He added 11 points in an 83-82 overtime loss to Robbinsdale Cooper on March 1 and only scored in five games this season.
Kennedy comes into section play winners of five-of-seven including a 71-69 win on Feb. 11 at Two Rivers to start a three-game winning streak. The Eagles added a 69-59 win over Fridley on Feb. 13 with a 70-55 win on Feb. 15 at Minneapolis Patrick Henry.
After the Richfield loss, Kennedy won the next two games including a 77-70 game at St. Anthony on Feb. 25 and an 81-70 win over St. Paul Como Park on Feb. 28.
Walker scored a season-high 39 points against Como while Cougars Mason Aarness scored 32 points.
Walker added 34 points in the win over St. Anthony as Kennedy’s 36-31 halftime lead was more than enough to hold off the Huskies in the second half for the Tri-Metro Conference road victory. Monroe added 14 points and sophomore guard Lamarrius Starr finished with 10 points.
Jefferson
Jefferson wrapped up the regular season with a 61-50 win at Chanhassen on March 3 behind 33 points from junior Daniel Freitag. The Jaguars led 26-25 at the break before going on a 35-25 second-half run to pull out the Metro West Conference victory. Jefferson, the 2022 conference champions were 7-7 in fifth place, one game behind fourth-place Chanhassen (8-6). Benilde-St. Margaret’s captured its first conference title in program history with a 12-2 record (22-4 overall) while Orono was second at 11-3 and Waconia third at 9-5.
Jefferson opened Section 3AAAA play on Tuesday as the No. 3 seed hosting No. 6 Burnsville. The winner faces the winner of No. 7 Apple Valley at No. 2 Eagan on Friday, March 10 at the better seed. The section final will be played at 7 p.m. March 16.
Eastview received the No. 1 seed and hosted No. 8 Hastings Tuesday while the remaining quarterfinal pinned Park of Cottage Grove at No. 4 Rosemount.
After winning five straight into early February, Jefferson swapped wins and losses the rest of the regular season going 4-4.
Before a 63-57 loss at New Prague on Feb. 28, Jefferson scored a season-high 93 points in a 93-79 win over St. Louis Park on Feb. 24 at Jefferson.
The Jaguars used a 47-28 opening half as the teams combined to score 97 points over the second half – Park outpaced Jefferson 51-46 as Freitag scored 40 points.
Senior guard Reece Washington added 17 points and Gavin Luick finished with 13 points. Park senior Antonio Speed scored 30 points and Micah Curtis added 18 points for the two-win Orioles.
A pair of close road losses hurt the Jaguars including a 58-54 final at Orono on Feb. 21 and 65-64 loss on Feb. 14 at Waconia.
Sandwiched between was a 76-61 win over Chaska on Feb. 17 in which Freitag had a season-high 48 points. Blake Mamalakis and Luick added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
