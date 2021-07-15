Event helps raise funds for Jefferson football alumni scholarship program now in 20th season
Over the last two decades, the Jefferson football community has shown its support for prospective teachers by providing college scholarships.
Funds for the scholarships are generated through the Jefferson Football Rich Bird Memorial Golf Classic.
After missing in 2020, the outing at Dwan Golf Course in Bloomington is set for Friday, August 13.
“The purpose of the day is to help former players going into teaching with a financial scholarship,” retired Jefferson teacher and football coach Stan Skjei said. The goal for the first year was $500 and since then expanded to help over 50 former players with more than $80,000. “And we take a lot of pride in providing that financial help.”
The scholarship is open to any former Jefferson football player who is at least a junior majoring in education in college. There isn’t a formal application process as current head coach and teacher Tim Carlson helps spread the information around to eligible alumni.
“We are easy, we want to help if we can and as long as we have the funds available,” Skjei said as the scholarships offered now are $2,000.
Skjei and Carlson were part of the original committee along with Larry Swartout and Dennis Kane. Arlyn Grussing and Bob Engebretsen were added six-to-eight years ago, according to Skjei with former Dan Richards joining the committee as a former player.
Each of the committee members had a son play for the program and to remain involved 20 years later is a testament to what the Jefferson football program has meant to them.
“For these dads to do this for 20 years amazes me and makes me feel really good,” Skjei said.
Current Jefferson football head coach, assistant girls’ golf coach, and teacher Tim Carlson says, “I have my dream job because of the influence of Coach Skjei and Coach Bird. Without them, I would not have gotten into teaching and coaching.”
As for the golf outing, Carlson said it is a fun way to reconnect with former football players and young men who has coached. “I also get to partner with Coach (John) Bianchi so there is never a dull moment. We have been able to raise a lot of money over the years for young men and women who want to be teachers/coaches. We had a former team manager apply and she is now a teacher. It’s a fun day and we hope to have a lot of golfers because I know we will have a lot of fun.”
