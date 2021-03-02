When the time comes to throw out an old refrigerator or mattress, Bloomington residents have long eyed the spring calendar.
The city runs an annual spring cleanup, providing an opportunity for residents to haul old carpets and sofas to the curb on their designated Saturday. The program is paid by residents through a fee on their bi-monthly utility bills, and results in a significant haul to landfills, as most items collected through the curbside collection cannot be recycled.
It’s an expensive program, and one the city is looking to modify. An outline for the new plan will be provided during two meetings this month, according to Laura Horner, the Bloomington Public Works project coordinator.
The Bloomington City Council directed the city’s Sustainability Commission to determine an alternate method for disposing the bulk items collected each spring. In 2020, after a year of studying the issues and researching potential strategies, the commission proposed a new model that would provide residents with vouchers to dispose of one or two bulky items at their curb throughout the year. The plan would also include one or two community drop-off days that would be open to all residents
Public works and commission members will host streaming presentations about the program 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 23. City representatives will answer questions and collect feedback about the plan prior to finalizing it for the council’s consideration, likely this summer, according to Horner.
The plan does not include a cost estimate. The current program costs more than $1 million a year, and part of the plan’s goal is to reduce the cost of providing an annual service while reducing the environmental impact of the city’s annual disposal of old appliances and other household junk. A cost estimate won’t be available until the city solicits bids for a finalized plan, Horner noted.
Residents who are unable to participate in one of the meetings are welcome to complete an online survey, she added.
Information about the plan, and links to register for the online presentations, are available at tr.im/curbside.
