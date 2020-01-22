Twin Cities Orthopedics Ski Rennet at Hyland Lake Park Reserve hosted several Nordic-sport races and demonstrations in a winter celebration on Jan. 11.

Frosty ski

Spencer Davis of Chaska, left, stays ahead of Jason Napp of Vadnais Heights during the Bolder Nordic Sport 26K Freestyle on Jan. 11. 

Cross country ski events ranged in distance and ability, including the Gear West 26K Classic, 13K Freestyle, 13K Classic, 5K Fun Ski, 2K Para Nordic Cup, Finn Sisu Youth Races and 10K and 3K Skijor Races plus the QBP Fat Bike Rennet to end the day.

Starting banner

Stephanie Alcivar of Bloomington passes under the start banner during the Bolder Nordic Sport 26K Freestyle on Jan. 11 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. 

High School teams took over the trails Friday, Jan. 17 for the Pioneer Midwest 5K High School Ski Rennet hosted by Minnetonka High School.

Close to 600 skiers took part in the event. 

Rennet

For the first time, the Rennet was able to use the entire course thanks to natural snow on the Lake Trail, plus the snow-making loop for the 26K events.

In the 26K men’s freestyle event, four skiers broke away from the pack including Kyle Bratrud, Brian Gregg, Matt Liebsch and Joel LaFrance. Bratrud and Liebsch sprinted it out to the finish line with Liebsch gaining the inside line around the final turn to stay ahead of the former Eden Prairie and Northern Michigan University standout.

Bratrud was coming off a win in the 15K freestyle at the U.S. Nationals at the Michigan Tech Nordic Center on Jan. 3. He was second in the 30K classic on Jan. 5.

Caitlin Gregg won the women’s 26K freestyle race while Margie Nelson took home the 26K classic title. 

Skijouring

Edward Coutu of Plymouth, left, glides along the Hyland Lake Park Reserve trails during the 3K Skijor race on Jan. 11.

In the 26K men’s classic race, Andrew Tilman and Erik Hoeg once again went toe-to-toe as they did in 2019 with Tilman winning by a narrow margin.   

In the QBP Fat Bike Rennet’s 25K Illuminated Fat Bike race, Sean Cooley was the overall champion in 56:01 ahead of Steve Marshall (56:12) and Joel Beskar (56:17). Sonia Pond won the women’s division in 1:04.29 ahead of runner-up Patti Iverson (1:14:06).

