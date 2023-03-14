Greg Utecht, son of former Bloomington sports writer and columnist Bob Utecht, discussed his father’s life and contributions to community journalism during a March 11 Bloomington Historical Society presentation at the Old Town Hall Museum. Utecht recapped his father’s long history in Bloomington, including Bob’s 25 years of column writing and his work as a public address announcer at Minnesota North Stars games and publisher of the Let’s Play Hockey newspaper, which he founded in 1972. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
The Bloomington Historical Society’s collection of local newspaper artifacts includes items commemorating Frances Berns, who covered Bloomington for more than 35 years. The items were donated by her daughter, Therese Samudio, who shared stories of her mother’s adventures as a community journalist during the Bloomington Historical Society March 11 presentation at the Old Town Hall Museum. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Photos of staff members from the early years of Bloomington’s newspapers are among pieces on display at the Bloomington Historical Society’s museum. The Historical Society will display a collection of its artifacts in its Bloomington Civic Plaza display case this spring. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Among the many old newspapers in the museum’s collection is a November 1973 edition of the Bloomington Sun, touting the upset victory of Robert Benedict, who defeated incumbent James King in the city’s mayoral election. Benedict was 23 at the time of his election, and would go on to serve in the Minnesota Senate in 1977. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
