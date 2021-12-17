Clarke returns to lead the boys after eighth at state
Last season the Bloomington Nordic ski team had to wait until mid-January to get the 2020-21 schedule underway.
This season the team had to wait an extra two days to get the racing underway after severe weather forced school administration to delay the season and Metro West Conference opening race at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington to Dec. 17. A second meet was planned for Monday, Dec. 20.
Coach Jack Collis and assistant coach Mike Johnson have a record number of skiers of 67 out for practice as they went from dryland training on the turf at Jefferson to running the Hyland trails and more, waiting for the snow to make the courses skiable.
Bloomington is the reigning Metro West boys and girls champion, with some key skiers back looking for a repeat.
Senior Jon Clarke is joined by classmates Keaton Mayhew and Mason Young and freshman Anders Westanmo, all returning from the fourth-place Section 2 team. Clarke, Westanmo and Mayhew were among the top-four skiers in the conference championships. Clarke won with a combined freestyle and classical time of 25 minutes, 6.6 seconds, ahead of since-graduated Chaska-Chan’s Ben Scheller’s runner-up time of 27:36.1.
Westanmo was third in 27:57.4 and Mayhew was fourth in 27:59.2.
“We have a strong team coming back,” Collis said after the graduation of two of seven skiers from the section roster. “We have a few working hard all year and should help us fill those gaps.”
Clarke is already committed to ski at Northern Michigan University starting in 2022.
Bloomington girls placed third at the Metro West championship with 249 points, one point behind Chaska-Chan and 31 points behind champion St. Louis Park.
Two of the top Bloomington finishers, Jackie Larsen and Caroline Haag placed third and eighth, respectively. The pair also led the team to an eighth-place finish at sections with Larson placing 19th and Haag 24th. Junior Molly Woods was fourth on the team and 44th overall and sophomore Jamie Drewitz was 45th overall.
“We have some very strong individuals and the overall team should be better than last year,” Collis said as the Jaguars had three of the seven girls from the section roster graduate. “We should be able to give Park a good battle for the conference.”
Add Orono/Delano to the mix for the Metro West and it should be crowded at the top of the standings.
With nearly 70 skiers out for the Bloomington program, Collis joking thought it was from the excellent coaching before admitting it comes from a couple of sources including new skiers eligible to compete for the team as seventh- and eighth-graders and a lot of word-of-mouth recruiting from past teammates bringing their friends. “We try to make it fun because this is a tough season with the cold but we of course want everybody who skis to have fun so we do that by mixing it up with some fun relays and other games like our Beanie Baby obstacle games for bragging rights.”
The team wasn’t able to get on skis until Monday, Dec. 13.
“We’ve had a couple of rough weeks with the weather,” Collis said. “We got an hour on the football turf on skis but then that melted but the beginners are up and moving so that is good.”
Doing all of the work necessary to prepare skis for the trails and races takes a big effort and that is where the parents and experienced racers make a huge difference.
“We rent skis to a lot of the beginners and so we try to maintain those skis thanks to a couple of families who open up their garage for us to wax skis plus the waxing room at Jefferson and another at Kennedy,” Collis said. The more experienced members of the team and parents will help teach proper waxing techniques.
“It’s a lot to manage,” he admitted.
Last year Collis recorded training and technique videos for the skiers to use as they worked out on their own or in smaller groups due to the pandemic.
About a month ahead of last year’s schedule, Collis and the team is ready to compete.
An addition to the state pursuit meet this season is a sprint relay where coaches will have to pair up teammates who will race one 1-1.5km loop then tag their teammate for the next loop and repeat the tag for ultimately four loops to determine a winner at the section and state meets.
Collis said the additional event has drawn a mixed reaction from coaches. “I think it will take a couple of years to get going but the goal is to increase participation and maybe this way you will get skiers who don’t want to go a full 5k. We’ll wait and see how it goes,” he said.
Some of the skiers have competed in Junior Olympic and club events so far this season including Clarke who is coming off a classic race win in an event in Cable, Wisconsin. He was third in the junior sprint final, 43rd in the men’s 15k freestyle final, 36th in the 18+ 15km classic final and 46th in the men’s 18+ qualifier final. Former Jefferson and Northern Michigan skier Zak Ketterson won the men’s open final in 3:05.01 and men’s U18+ qualifier final in 3:02.13 as part of Team Birkie and was third in the men’s 15k free final in 35:03.75 and was second in the men’s U18+ 15km classic final in 37:23.31.
Schedule
3:45 p.m. start unless noted
Dec. 17 at Hyland Park Reserve (Metro West)
Dec. 20 at Hyland Park Reserve (Metro West)
Jan. 6 at Baker Park Reserve (Metro West)
Jan. 11 at Carver Park Reserve (Metro West)
Jan. 18 at Elm Creek Park Reserve (Metro West)
Jan. 25 at Hyland Park Reserve (Metro West Conference Championships) 10 a.m.
Jan. 26 at Hyland Park Reserve (Metro West Conference JV Championships) 3:45 p.m.
Feb. 7 at Section 2 meet (Wirth Park)
Feb. 16-17 at State Meet (Giant’s Ridge)
