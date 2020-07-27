Stars score in bunches against South
Richfield’s Metro League Reds put together back-to-back four-run innings during an 8-4 win at Washburn for the first win of the abbreviated summer baseball season.
Richfield’s senior team used four hits from the top three batters in the lineup including Jackson Schnabel, Nic Gustafson and Caleb Nollenberger. Schnabel and Gustafson each scored twice while Andrew Davis scored twice as a pinch-runner for Nollenberger to keep the success on the base paths going.
Nollenberger was the Reds starter going 5 2/3 innings giving up three unearned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Davis relieved Nollenberger going 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Max Lavin drove in three runs for the game including two his lone hit in the fifth inning. Gustafson added an RBI double to get the Reds on the board earlier in the fifth inning. The bottom of the lineup also generated some office as Lukas Frye and Jamisen Holt not only picked up a hit but also scored a run.
The Reds returned to action Tuesday, this time at Minneapolis South, coming up short by a 6-4 final with all 10 runs coming in the first four innings. Frye went 2-for-3 to lead the Reds at the plate while pitcher Connor Hintz struck out four batters over three innings.
Richfield closed out the week with an 11-1 loss at Southwest July 23 in a game that ended in midway through the fifth inning.
Hintz, Nollenberger, Sam Verbrugge, and Preston Hodek each had a hit while Southwest scored seven runs in the fourth inning to push the lead to 11-0 going into the fifth inning.
Richfield’s only run came in the fifth inning as Verbrugge successfully stole home with one out. Verbrugge and Hintz had back-to-back singles to set up the run. Consecutive walks to Lavin and Nollenberger loaded the bases for TJ Card whose foul ball was caught to end the game.
Stars go 1-2
Holy Angels moved to 6-8 after three games last week including a 23-0 win over South in five innings July 23. The Stars exploded for 13 runs in the fifth inning after posting seven runs the previous inning.
Twelve different batters picked up hits including three hits each from Jac Campbell and J.J. Bauer.
Jacob Carey drew two walks, drove in three runs, and went 1-for-1 scoring twice while pinch-hitting for Hunter Lutgen.
Griffin Smith struck out 10 batters during a one-hit shutout over four innings.
Holy Angels closed out July with a 4-2 loss to Hamline Red at Donaldson Field Sunday.
The Stars built a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a fielder’s choice to allow Griffin Olson to score before Reed Lewis scored on an error by the catcher before Nick Hardcopf’s single moved two base runners into scoring position. Lutgen doubled to begin the second inning and was thrown out on a close play at home.
Hamline Red tied the game in the second inning before four consecutive singles with two outs int he fifth inning broke the game open for what would be the final score 4-2.
Bauer’s leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning was Holy Angels’ lone base runner over the final three innings.
