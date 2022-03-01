Tourney season hits full swing at BIG, Braemar
Bloomington Ice Garden and Braemar Arena in Edina were front-and-center for boys hockey on Wednesday, hosting section finals.
In Section 6AA, No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s faced No. 2 Edina in a rematch of the 4-2 BSM win on Jan. 8 at Braemar. In Section 2AA it will come down to Chaska and Prior Lake.
Benidle-St. Margaret’s advanced to its fourth consecutive section final after Saturday’s 5-1 win over Blake in Bloomington.
The Red Knights used a three-goal flurry in a span of less than five minutes to stun the Bears, who were coming off a 5-1 quarterfinal win over Holy Angels.
Tristan Sarsland snapped the opening goal on a shot from inside the blue line off Drew Stewart’s pass from below the goal line for his 12th goal of the season coming on the power play.
Gavin Reed made it 2-0 with a long-distance shot before Ryan Gearen’s shot from the right circle was redirected past Blake goaltender Jordan Spaeth by Peter Giertsen.
BSM goaltender Mason McElroy made 26 saves, including 13 just in the second period after the Red Knights peppered the Bears for 17 shots in the opening period.
BSM pushed it to 4-0 just 15 seconds into the final period as Mr. Hockey finalist Adam Marshall set up Mason Stenger for his seventh goal of the season.
Marshall’s three assists gives him a team-high 47 points on the season.
Edina won the second semifinal of the day at BIG in a dramatic 1-0 overtime win to get past Wayzata. Jimmy Clark picked up his 14th goal of the season 26 seconds into overtime for the only goal of the contest. Edina junior goaltender Robbie Clarkowski stopped 24 shots for his seventh shutout of the season and third consecutive game without allowing a goal.
Section 6AA
Top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened section play with a 10-0 win over No. 8 Hopkins on Thursday.
The Red Knights used multiple points from seven skaters, including Brendan McMorrow with five points including three assists and Stenger’s hat trick. Stewart, Michael Risteau and Ben Thompson each had one goal and two assists. Sarsland and Brady Yakesh each had two assists.
No. 5 Blake upset No. 4 Holy Angels (21-4-1) 5-1 in a rematch from the Stars’ 2-1 win at Blake’s rink on Jan. 29. Blake opened a 4-0 lead late in the second period thanks to two power-play goals. Carter Krenke scored a power-play goal at 10:04 and added a second goal at 11:57 to build a 3-0 lead, and Carson Clark made it 4-0 with another power-play goal.
Stars senior Nik Johnson scored his 16th goal of the season 90 seconds later to make it a 4-1 score going into the final period. Freshman Henry Lechner (39 points) and junior Jacob Margarit (26 points) assisted on the goal.
Holy Angels senior Bryce Hess made 37 saves in the loss to snap a seven-game winning streak. He went 21-4-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .911 saves percentage.
No. 3 Wayzata shut out No. 6 St. Louis Park 6-0 at the Plymouth Ice Arena on Thursday.
The Trojans opened a 3-0 lead in the first period, starting with Franco Cavevari’s fourth goal of the season coming 2:03 into the game, and outshot Park 17-1 in the opening period (39-20 in the game). Drew Streeter added a goal and assist and Kasen Sauer scored a shorthander 2:12 into the final period.
Park had the chance to score but went 0-for-5 on the power play to end the season with an 11-14-1 record.
Stanley Regguinti led the Orioles with 24 points while seven skaters contributed at least 11 points. Mason Amelse had 19 points, Griffin Krone had 18 points, Cole Taylor had 17 points, Sam Fuller had 14 points, Ben Farley had 13 points and Teddy Dahlin had 11 points.
No. 2 Edina shut out No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper 9-0.
Semifinal schedule at BIG:
BSM faces Blake at 3 p.m. and Wayzata faces Edina at 7 p.m.
Winners advance to Wednesday’s final at 7 p.m. at BIG.
Section 2A
Southwest Christian/Richfield doubled-up Kennedy 6-3 in the Feb. 22 first-round game played at Richfield Ice Arena on Feb. 22. Andrew Erhart had two goals and two assists while Caleb Bendell had two goals and one assist as the Stars outshot Kennedy 48-38.
A wild opening period saw Southwest take a 3-2 lead after 17 minutes, starting with Erhart’s opening goal 35 seconds in with assists from Jared Greiner and Josh Larson. Five minutes later Erhart and Truman Haugen set up Bendell’s goal.
Kennedy came back with a pair of goals 28 seconds apart, with goals from Jack Manning and Parker Magnusson.
Brady Anderson broke the tie with a goal at 13:29.
A goal-free second period was followed by another busy final period with four more goals scored.
Brody Hardacre and Erhart set up Bendell for a score 3:57 into the final period to take a 4-2 lead, while Kennedy cut the lead to 4-3 with Luke Dosan’s eighth goal of the season. Clayton Deutsch and JD Coady set up what would be the final Kennedy goal of the season.
Larson added a shorthanded goal for the Stars to take a 5-3 lead, 8:08 into the final period.
Tyler Jost led Kennedy with 26 points (6 goals), Logan Dosan and Deutsch added 25 and 23 points, respectively.
Southwest’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss at No. 3 seeded Orono on Feb. 24.
Erhart and Hardacre set up Bendell’s 13th goal of the season, which tied the quarterfinal 7:41 into the second period. Orono’s John Engebretson scored both goals, including the opener 36 seconds into the period and the game-winner 9:03 into the final period.
Southwest sophomore Jannes Kamp made 31 saves in only his 11th start of the season after stopping 41 shots in a 3-3 tie at Armstrong/Cooper on Feb. 15.
Erhart and Bendell each finished with 30 points on the season as Erhart led the squad with 18 goals and Bendell led the team with 17 assistants. Hardacre and Greiner finished with 23 and 20 points, respectively.
The semifinals and finals will be played at St. Louis Park rec center starting with Saturday’s semifinals. No. 1 Minneapolis faces No. 4 Providence Academy at 5 p.m., followed by Orono playing No. 2 Delano at 7 p.m.
The finals are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Section 2AA
Eighth-seeded Jefferson (10-16) came up short in a 7-2 loss at No. 1 Eden Prairie to open play in Section 2AA on Feb. 24.
Eden Prairie built a 3-1 lead as all four goals in the opening period came within a 2:05 stretch. Jaguars senior AJ Wang put the visitors on the board with a power-play goal thanks to assists from Gordy Gombold and Nick Hatton.
A scoreless second period gave way to another scoring flurry with Eden Prairie’s Ryan Koering scoring twice within a span of 2:28 early in the third period.
Wang picked up his second power-play goal of the season and 11th goal of the season in the final moments of the contest. Wang’s 31 points led the team, while Gombold’s 19 goals led the team and his 27 points were second-best this season.
Jefferson junior goaltender Luke Swanson made a season-high 53 saves to give him 955 saves on the season. He posted a 3.14 goals-against average and .915 saves percentage with two shutouts.
