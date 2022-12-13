BSM sophomore Jalen Wilson leads the way with 30 points 

Seventeen hours after Richfield captain Casey Gay sank a game-winning basket as time expired to beat Tartan 54-53 in the home and season opener, the Spartans were back on the court this time at Benilde-St. Margaret’s as part of the busy Southside Showcase schedule at Haben Center.

Avery Wells
Buy Now

Richfield junior Avery Wells goes up for two points in the early moments on Saturday. 
Jalen Wilson
Buy Now

Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Jalen Wilson had a game-high 31 points against Richfield during Saturday’s Southside Showcase.
Jaylen Hayes
Buy Now

Richfield senior Jalen Hayes, left, works the ball up the floor against BSM on Saturday.
David Lee, Jr.
Buy Now

Richfield junior David Lee, Jr. scored a team-high 18 points against Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday after contributing 11 points in a 54-53 win over Tartan in the season-opener one night earlier.
Jaylen Hayes dribble
Buy Now

Richfield senior Jalen Hayes, right, works the ball up the floor against BSM on Saturday.
Jalen Wilson
Buy Now

Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Jalen Wilson had a game-high 31 points against Richfield during Saturday’s Southside Showcase.
Jaleel Donley
Buy Now

Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore guard Jaleel Donley, right, finished with 16 points including these two during the second half against Richfield in the Southside Showcase at Haben Center on Saturday.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments