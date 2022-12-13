BSM sophomore Jalen Wilson leads the way with 30 points
Seventeen hours after Richfield captain Casey Gay sank a game-winning basket as time expired to beat Tartan 54-53 in the home and season opener, the Spartans were back on the court this time at Benilde-St. Margaret’s as part of the busy Southside Showcase schedule at Haben Center.
Spartans coach Omar McMillan joked that he drew up this great play before the final shot.
“Casey, that’s why he’s captain,” McMillan said as Gay caught the pass, and made it to the elbow before taking the shot. “And (he) made it with his left hand. He’s right-handed.”
The Red Knights came away with a 94-76 win thanks to a game-high 30 points from sophomore Jalen Wilson, 21 points from junior Jayden Daisy and 16 points from sophomore guard Jaleel Donley.
Richfield countered with at least 11 points from five players including 18 points from junior David Lee, 12 points each from junior Avery Wells and sophomore CJ Armstrong, and 11 points each from brothers senior Jalen Hayes and sophomore Zavier Hayes.
In the early moments, Richfield used its intensity on both ends of the floor to frustrate the Red Knights into turnovers and win the ball with determination and hustle on both ends of the floor.
After a long defensive stand, Zavier Hayes broke through with the opening basket of the game in transition as the clock ticked past 15 minutes.
BSM responded with an 11-0 run, pushing its lead to 16-5 and 25-11 with clutch three-point shots from freshman Christian Wiggins with 6:42 to go in the opening half.
The teams traded quick baskets in the final minute of the half finishing with BSM carrying a 40-30 lead in the break.
Red Knights coach Damien Johnson realizes every opponent is going to give his team their best effort given the recognition his team is already receiving.
“We are going to get everyone’s best punch and it’s about us responding to those punches,” Johnson said. “And that’s why we wanted to play games like this early so we are prepared.”
McMillan knew it would be tough to come back and play a top-four caliber BSM team after a difficult opener against Tartan.
“Benilde’s got a lot of excellent players like (sophomore) Jaleel (Donley) as a great point guard and Jalen (Wilson) and they are tough so we’ll be ready when it comes down to section time but playing a game like this lets you know where you are at,” the Richfield coach said.
McMillan said they gave up 22 offensive rebounds in the opening half alone which allowed the Red Knights to extend possessions and get another chance at putting up points while forcing Richfield to use more energy.
The Red Knights pushed ahead in the second half by a 54-46 margin, pushing the tempo offensively.
BSM opened the season with an 82-78 win at Alexandria eight days earlier, on Dec. 2 which allowed them time to prepare for the home opener.
“I wanted to see some consistency,” BSM coach Damien Johnson said on Saturday. “We saw a lot of things to improve on, we took a step but we also took steps back at the same time. As a young team, I want to see our guys be more consistent.”
Three weeks into the season, Johnson said this is the first varsity experience for several players, except for Wilson who is the lone returning starter. “It’s about everyone getting reps and connected but overall I think we performed well.”
Wilson, the captain, is ready to take on a leadership role. “I think he’s been in these moments enough to keep the team’s composure,” Johnson said.
Being two games into the season, McMillan is pleased with where the team is at right now. “I’m not happy with the result because I know we can do better but I’m pleased with where we are as a team. This lets us know what we need to fix to get right and we don’t have any light (games).”
McMillan isn’t totally disappointed at the result, knowing the nervousness that comes along with the first games of the season when coupled with limited varsity experience.
“We’ll fix it,” he said. “There aren’t championships in December. They’ll come in March.”
BSM returns to action at Andover Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
Richfield opened Tri-Metro Conference action against DeLaSalle on Tuesday before hosting Fridley at Richfield High School on Friday, Dec. 16 with a tip-off set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.