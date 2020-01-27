Nine wins in a row help girls hockey round into form for sections
Benilde-St. Margaret’s captured a third consecutive Metro West Conference title after Saturday’s 3-1 win at Chaska/Chan.
The Red Knights (16-6-0, 7-0-0) won a ninth straight game as Maya Jones, Emma Hoen and Mary Zavoral scored in the first, second and third periods, respectively as they outshot the StormHawks 37-21.
Zavoral’s goal was her team-high 16th of the season to pull even with Emma Peschel, who has 20 points. The Red Knights are a balanced group with nine skaters collecting at least 12 points. Abby Hancock is third on the team with 19 points but leads the way with 16 assists, four more than Peschel’s dozen. Lily Mortenson has 14 points on 11 assists, Maya Jones has 14 points on nine assists, Hoen has 17 points, Olivia Haag and Anna Podein each have 15 points and Melsness has 12 points.
Zavoral, a sophomore, has six goals and one assist over the last five games including a hat trick and assist for a four-point performance in a 7-1 win over Chaska/Chanhassen on Jan. 7.
Sophie Melsness had two assists to help senior Rose Beeman earn the 20-save win on Senior Night in St. Louis Park.
Beeman improved to 8-2-0 with a 1.86 goals against average and .910 saves percentage.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s stingy defense hasn’t allowed more than one goal since a 4-3 loss to Minnetonka at the Eden Prairie Mid-Winter Meltdown on Dec. 26. That number grows to 15 games this season with one goal or less against.
The Red Knights wrap up the regular season at Eden Prairie on Thursday at 7 p.m. before returning to the Park rec center to host Hill-Murray at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.