The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day only rivals section and state tournament season when it comes to cramming a lot of games in a short amount of time. This year is no exception with area teams competing in jamborees, classics and tournaments across the state, from a unique home-and-home girls hockey series with Holy Angels and Rock Ridge to multiple programs heading to the Rochester area.
Girls hockey
•Bloomington Jefferson (9-6) captured seventh place at the Robbinsdale Holiday Tournament played at the New Hope Ice Arena Dec. 29-31. The Jaguars closed out the tournament with a dominant 4-0 shutout win over Princeton on New Year’s Eve to claim seventh place. Jefferson’s Abbie Longhenry scored twice, including a second-period power play goal followed 48 seconds later by a Grace Schuck goal, set up by Jana Lesch. Eighth-grader Sarah Rash stopped all nine shots she faced for her third shutout of the season.
She turned away 23-of-26 goals in a 4-0 loss to Osseo/Park Center on Dec. 29 in the opener. Jefferson came up short against Two Rivers/St. Paul 4-1 in the Dec. 30 consolation semifinal. Longhenry scored late in the second period with an assist from Alyssa Ryan.
• Holy Angels played a rare home-and-home series against Rock Ridge. The Stars (10-1-1) won at Hoyt Lakes 8-0 on Dec. 23 and swept the series by a 6-0 final at the Richfield Ice Arena on Dec. 29.
Ella Clow had five assists to lead the way on Dec. 23. Audrey Garton added four goals and Bella LaMere finished with two goals and an assist.
A scoreless opening period in the rematch at RIA gave way to a two-goal second period thanks to Harper Poehling with the power play goal just 39 seconds into the period. Reagan Loichle added the second goal in the final minute of the period.
The Stars opened the 26th annual Kaposia Classic with 4-1 loss to Elk River/Zimmerman Dec. 30 at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul. LaMere came through with her 12th goal of the season late in the opening period on a power play. Berit Loichle and Poehling assisted. Goaltender Celeste Rimstad made 29 saves in the loss which snapped a five-game winning streak for the 11-2-1 Stars.
The Stars resume the Metro West Conference schedule against Jefferson Jan. 6 (7 p.m.) and Waconia Jan. 8 (2 p.m.) at RIA.
Boys hockey
• Holy Angels (9-1-1) captured the Gold Division title at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic thanks to senior Ricky Nelson’s overtime goal in a 4-3 win over Minneapolis Dec. 29.
Nelson’s 12th goal came 2:56 into overtime and extended his scoring streak to four games (six goals) including a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Northfield in the tournament quarterfinals at the National Sports Center in Blaine on Dec. 27.
The Stars outscored Northfield and Breck by a combined 13-1 total to reach the final and trailed Minneapolis 3-1 six minutes into the second period. Charlie Cline and Ryan Welsch scored 1:12 apart to go into the second intermission tied at 3-3. Welsch also scored in the opening period as Carter Hermanson and Noah Hermanson assisted on both of Welsch’s goals.
Henry Lechner and Wyatt Schmitz assisted on the overtime winner and goaltender Bryce Hess stopped 32 shots for the win.
• Jefferson wrapped up third place with a 5-2 win over Eagan at the South St. Paul Premier Tournament at Woog Arena Dec. 27-29. The Jaguars opened with a 3-0 win over St. Paul Johnson Dec. 27 before Hastings advanced to the championship game with a 5-1 win over the Jaguars Dec. 28.
• Kennedy (2-6-1) won 2-of-3 games at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival in Rochester Dec. 28-30. After opening with a 5-1 loss to Albert Lea, the Eagles overwhelmed Rochester Lourdes and Luverne by a combined 14-1 score.
Clayton Deutsch broke up the shutout bid against Albert Lea with a power play goal early in the third period with assists from Luke Dosan and Logan Dosan.
Kennedy overpowered Lourdes with goals from five different skaters, including two goals each from Logan Dosan and Parker Magnusson.
Despite being outshot by a 50-15 margin, Kennedy was close to 50 percent on shooting percentage (7-of-15) as 14 skaters picked up a point and six had two points each. Logan Dosan and Brennan Keaveny each had two goals while Deutsch, Tyler Jost and Elijah Danielson each picked up two assists. Senior goaltender Luke Skophammer turned away 48-of-50 shots for the win.
Kennedy returns to Bloomington Ice Garden to host Rock Ridge (7 p.m.) Jan. 7 and Waconia (3 p.m.) Jan. 8. Another back-to-back series awaits the Eagles the following Friday (at Highland Park, 7 p.m. Jan. 14) and Saturday (versus Orono at 3 p.m. Jan. 15).
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-4) is hosting the Tradition at the Park Dec. 28-30 and opened with a 5-4 overtime win against Rogers on Tuesday. The Red Knights face Maple Grove on Wednesday and Stillwater on Thursday with each game starting at 7:30 p.m.
• Southwest Christian/Richfield (4-4-1) came up short against Park of Cottage Grove losing the consolation final 3-2 in overtime in the gold division at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic on Dec. 29 at the NSC in Blaine.
Jared Greiner and Caleb Bendell scored to force extra time, including Bendell’s power play at 4:28 of the third period with assists from Brady Anderson and Truman Haugen.
The Stars opened with a 3-0 loss to Minneapolis Dec. 27 before a 1-0 win over Roseville Dec. 28 to advance to the consolation final.
Girls basketball
• Kennedy improved to 7-2 on the season with a pair of wins at the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic at Mayo Civic Auditorium. The Eagles opened the tournament with a 50-45 win over Rochester John Marshall Dec. 28 before a 48-36 win against Rochester Century on Dec. 29.
• Jefferson (4-6) went 1-1 at the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic starting with a 59-56 loss to Byron Dec. 28 before rebounding with a 53-48 win over Rochester John Marshall to stop a six-game losing streak on Dec. 29.
