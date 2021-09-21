Jaguars’ Remember Our Heroes/Youth Night serves as extra motivation against Apple Valley
Jefferson’s Max Clark didn’t waste any time giving Bloomington fans a reason to cheer as he returned the opening kickoff 90 yards to set up junior quarterback Robert Traylor’s opening 1-yard touchdown on Remember Our Heroes and Youth Night at Bloomington Stadium.
Clark, a junior, found the seam up the field with solid blocking as he crossed midfield and bobbled the ball, switching hands and nearly outrunning all of the Eagles before being caught close to the end zone.
“That was a great way to get a great crowd into the game right away,” Jaguars coach Tim Carlson said. The size of the crowd was another positive step in the right direction as a community to heal from the ongoing pandemic.
Carlson, along with Principal Jaysen Anderson, reflected on where they were one year earlier when fall sports were disrupted and students were in distance learning to now have students in the building and community events like football back on the schedule.
“Big picture, this was about the community and a great event all the way around,” Carlson said. The evening featured three groups, including Remember Our Heroes through their work with the Wounded Warriors Program (wearing/selling commemorative hats and T-shirts), Youth Night to recognize Bloomington Athletic Association’s youth football program and three inductees into the Jefferson High School Athletic Hall of Fame – Sarah (Austin) Hohen, Robert Klungness and Steve Nelson.
Carlson used the week of practice to help explain to the team that is a game, in the end. “There are so many other things in life that are important and we have the opportunity to play a game so we talked about those different opportunities, like the work Tom Cocchiarella has done with Team Minnesota Wounded Warrior Project to help advocate for military veterans and their families.”
“The Wounded Warrior logo is one guy carrying another guy and we talked about how we are those guys carrying each other home and that’s how we broke practice this week,” Carlson said. Cocchiarella visited the team during practice, despite going through cancer treatments. Veteran John Kreisel also spoke to the team about service and sacrifice. “It helps to hear from different voices to make those connections,” Carlson said.
The season opener was Tackle Cancer Night, where they raised funds for Randy Shaver Cancer Research Fund.
Adding to the lead
Traylor’s touchdown was followed by another goal-line plunge as senior Aedan Bertrand scored the first of two touchdowns with 3:05 before halftime to build a 14-0 lead. The score came on fourth down as Bertrand followed fullback Brock Edwards to the left side of the offense.
Bertrand finished with 85 yards on the ground. Traylor completed 5-of-10 passes for 47 yards.
Apple Valley responded with a touchdown drive of its own before the end of the opening half. The Eagles needed to go 55 yards over the final two minutes. Quarterback Tim Wyandt ran 23 yards on third down to set up a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cecil Watkins who was covered as he laid out to make the catch crossing into the end zone with 1:36 before halftime.
Apple Valley tied the game late in the third quarter with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Wyandt to Jaden Garrison on a pass up the hash marks.
After a Jefferson punt, the Jaguars closed out the quarter with an interception as Frank Arth intercepted a pass on the Eagles 25-yard line.
Bertrand started the fourth quarter with another big play this time going 25 yards in nine seconds to retake a 21-14 lead after a successful extra-point kick by Luke Swanson.
Wyandt wasn’t done as he scrambled 25 yards to get inside the 12-yard line to set up a Conner Elliott 2-yard touchdown run off a direct snap to pull Apple Valley within a 21-20. The Jaguars’ defense denied the two-point conversation thanks to Danny King’s tackle before the end zone with 5:03 to play.
Apple Valley drove deep into Jaguars’ territory in the final minute of the game but missed a 27-yard field goal with 24 seconds left.
The Jefferson defense was keyed by senior linemen Cashaun Kobold, with nine tackles, and Isak Sevi,g with six tackles Sophomore linebacker Danny King had seven tackles and Arth had four.
