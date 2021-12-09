It was a valiant effort that covered several miles, but two women who tried to outrun police officers in a stolen vehicle were arrested essentially where it started, outside Mall of America.
Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 after the mall’s license plate scanners reported that a tan Subaru, reported stolen in Maple Grove, had entered the mall’s east parking ramp. Officers searching the ramp spotted the vehicle on the second level of the ramp, still occupied, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The vehicle was traveling slowly through the ramp when a patrol officer located it. The vehicle, its driver seemingly aware of the presence of a patrol car, fled through the ramp. With many pedestrians in the parking ramp, the officer did not pursue the vehicle as it exited the ramp and onto the ring road around the mall, Utecht said.
Although the vehicle successfully fled the mall, another officer in the area spotted it traveling northbound on 24th Avenue, near American Boulevard. The driver drove through a red light and turned east onto Interstate 494, where the officer following it attempted to make a traffic stop. Heavy traffic forced the officer to abandon the pursuit of the vehicle as it exited onto Highway 5, but the officer continued to follow the vehicle as it exited at Post Road, Utecht explained.
Without an active pursuit, the Subaru appeared to slow down, which allowed the officer to catch up to it and initiate a new traffic stop. With multiple vehicles in the area near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the officer ended the pursuit again after failing to initiate a PIT maneuver. The Subaru eventually turned south on 34th Avenue, and an attempt to disable the vehicle with stop sticks near the freeway intersection was unsuccessful, Utecht noted.
The driver continued south of the freeway on 34th Avenue, only to turn around and head north toward the airport’s Terminal 2. Another attempt to end the chase with a PIT maneuver was unsuccessful before the Subaru turned around and headed south again. Officers at the freeway intersection were able to deploy stop sticks on the Subaru’s second southbound pass, flattening tires on the passenger’s side of the vehicle, but not deterring the driver, according to Utecht.
With flat tires, the driver navigated through the South Loop District and back toward the mall, making it as far as Killebrew Drive. The vehicle stopped short of the entrance ramp to Highway 77 and the occupants bailed out, fleeing toward the Macy’s store at the southwest corner of the mall. They didn’t get far, however, as pursuing officers were able to run them down and arrest them, Utecht explained.
A search of the stolen vehicle turned up hypodermic needles, suspected heroin, multiple cellphones and credit cards that weren’t in the name of either suspect. A search of the suspects turned up additional credit cards and drug paraphernalia, Utecht noted.
The driver, a 26-year-old Minneapolis woman, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a police officer on foot, drug possession and driving without a valid license. The passenger, a 35-year-old Minneapolis woman, had the vehicle’s key fob in her possession when she was arrested, Utecht said. She was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, fleeing a police officer on foot, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects had outstanding warrants, Utecht added.
Assault arrest
A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation involving his girlfriend following an incident at her Bloomington apartment.
Police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of East 86th Street at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 28, after the 28-year-old girlfriend called to report the incident. Officers spoke with the woman, who said that her boyfriend grabbed her around the neck and pressed his knee on her neck. She called the police after he left her apartment, and while she was giving her report to the officers, her boyfriend called her, according to Utecht.
An officer spoke with the man, who claimed he was being chased by his girlfriend while she wielded a knife. He said he had cellphone video showing her chasing him and agreed to return to the apartment to meet with the officers. But he was located by an officer at the intersection of Killebrew Drive and 24th Avenue, where he was detained and arrested, having failed to provide evidence that his girlfriend had chased him with a knife, Utecht explained.
What paycheck?
A shoeless 45-year-old Minneapolis woman who was asking for her paycheck at the Bloomington Culver’s restaurant was arrested after a scuffle with a police officer at a nearby intersection.
Officers were dispatched to Culvers, 7801 Nicollet Ave., at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 1 after the restaurant called to report that the woman was asking both restaurant employees and customers for her paycheck. The shoeless woman, who did not work at the restaurant, had rocks in her hand, and took a cordless phone from the restaurant before wandering off, Utecht said.
An officer approached the woman outside the restaurant, at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and American Boulevard. The woman began to walk away, flailing her arms as the officer attempted to grab her arm while the woman was in the street. The woman pulled away and then swung at the officer, striking her and splashing liquid in the officer’s face, according to Utecht.
The officer was able to take the woman to the ground, but she remained uncooperative until she was handcuffed and moved onto the median. The officer was transported from the scene following the incident, and it was determined the liquid was hand sanitizer, Utecht explained.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Poor planning
A shoplifting investigation resulted in the arrest of three people who were in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police officers were dispatched to Home Depot, 400 W. American Blvd., at approximately 8 p.m. Nov. 29. A loss prevention officer observed the trio removing tags from store merchandise and concealing items, Utecht said.
Two of the suspects had exited the store prior to officers arriving. They had been observed entering a parked Chevrolet Tahoe, and officers at the scene found the vehicle parked near the entrance with two people inside. The occupants were cooperative as officers questioned them about their activity in the store, and a check of the vehicle’s identification number showed that it had been reported stolen in Minneapolis. Its license plates had been stolen off of a different Tahoe, Utecht noted.
Inside the store, the third member of the trio went to the checkout before exiting. He was detained after exiting the store but was not found to have concealed merchandise in his possession. A search of the stolen vehicle, however, turned up suspected narcotics and a hypodermic needle, resulting in the arrest of all three members of the trio, Utecht said.
Arrested were a 40-year-old Minneapolis man, a 32-year-old Onamia, Minnesota, woman and a 24-year-old Minneapolis man. All three were booked on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and drug possession. The Onamia woman also had an outstanding warrant for motor vehicle theft.

