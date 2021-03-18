A 44-year-old Robbinsdale woman was determined to avoid arrest after it was reported that her passenger stole more than $500 in merchandise from the Bloomington Kohl’s store, leading police officers on a pursuit that ended on the north side of Minneapolis.
Police officers were dispatched to Kohl’s at approximately 9:20 p.m. March 10 after a loss-prevention officer reported a theft in progress. The employee said a male suspect fled the store with more than $500 worth of merchandise and entered a silver Dodge Ram truck, which drove off and headed east on American Boulevard, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
An officer patrolling the area spotted the potential getaway vehicle heading north on Lyndale Avenue. When the driver turned onto the entrance ramp for westbound Interstate 494, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver took off, fleeing westbound at a high rate of speed, Bitney said.
The officer followed the vehicle, which exited north on Highway 100. Other agencies monitoring the pursuit attempted to assist as the driver continued northbound. An attempt to disable the truck using stop sticks failed, and the driver continued northbound until she reached Highway 55, where she exited and headed east, Bitney explained.
A pursuing officer was able to use a PIT maneuver to stop the truck, but the driver was able to drive off and continue east. Another attempt to disable the vehicle with stop sticks, east of Theodore Wirth Parkway, was successful, disabling the truck and bringing the pursuit to its conclusion. Officers at the scene initiated a high-risk arrest of the occupants, who initially declined to comply with officer commands, but eventually exited the truck and were arrested without incident, according to Bitney.
More than $2,000 worth of Kohl’s merchandise was found inside the truck, he noted.
The driver was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle while her passenger, a 42-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested on suspicion of theft and several outstanding warrants, many related to theft.
Cigarette robbery
A 45-year-old Bloomington man who was asked for a cigarette while standing outside Mall of America was left with a bloody nose after a confrontation.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall’s east entrance at approximately 8 p.m. March 4. The victim was receiving medical attention from mall security officers, and reported he was approached by a group of people and asked for a cigarette. He said one member of the group grabbed a pack of cigarettes out of the victim’s hand while another punched him in the face, Bitney said.
The suspect said he chased after the group, which fled in a vehicle after appearing to pull out a weapon the victim couldn’t identify, Bitney noted.
Mall surveillance video showed an incident involving the victim and the group. There was no evidence that any of the perpetrators displayed a weapon, but the perpetrators weren’t always in view of a surveillance camera, according to Bitney.
Fleeing vehicles
The drivers of vehicles flagged by license plate readers at Mall of America were reluctant to pull over when police officers initiated traffic stops.
A silver sedan with Wisconsin license plates was identified as stolen at the mall’s Killebrew Drive entrance at approximately 12:45 p.m. March 6. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Minneapolis the previous day, and a police officer in an unmarked vehicle spotted the sedan traveling northbound on Highway 77. The officer followed the vehicle into Richfield while waiting for assistance from patrol officers, according to Bitney.
The vehicle headed east on Highway 62, then exited at Bloomington Avenue and drove into Minneapolis. A marked squad car attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of 60th Street and 11th Avenue, but the driver began to flee. An officer attempted a PIT maneuver and successfully stopped the vehicle, allowing squad cars, including officers from Richfield, to complete high-risk arrests of the occupants without incident, Bitney explained.
The driver, a 28-year-old Cass Lake woman, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. Her passenger, a 41-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Bitney noted.
Another chase originating at the Mall of America took place three days later, when the driver of a Ford pickup truck was unwilling to pull over, with two passengers inside including his 15-year-old daughter.
The 38-year-old Anoka man’s truck was identified at the mall’s Killebrew Drive entrance as having stolen license plates. Police officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 6:30 p.m. March 9 and located the vehicle in the surface lot outside Nordstrom. An attempt to conduct a traffic stop of the occupied truck was ignored, and the driver circled the mall and headed north. An officer attempted a PIT maneuver and stopped the vehicle, but the suspect was able to drive off through the parking lot north of the mall, Bitney said.
The suspect continued fleeing and drove to the service road on the north side of Interstate 494, adjacent to the airport. The suspect turned onto 66th Street in Richfield and drove to the southbound Highway 77 entrance ramp. An officer attempted another PIT maneuver at the ramp, but was unsuccessful in doing so. The truck then drove south on Highway 77 at speeds of 60-80 mph, according to Bitney.
The pursuit was terminated, but the police department received multiple 911 calls about the suspect’s erratic driving in east Bloomington. As officers searched the area, the suspect fled the truck at the intersection of 87th Street and Third Avenue, leaving his passengers behind. A search of the neighborhood resulted in the suspect’s arrest, as he was found hiding in a backyard near the intersection of 87th Street and Clinton Avenue, Bitney explained.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of possessing stolen license plates, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, child endangerment and driving after cancellation, as well as an outstanding warrant. His adult passenger, a 33-year-old Ellsworth, Wisconsin, woman, was arrested on suspicion of riding in a stolen vehicle.
