A shift in the city’s property tax base and more than $1 million earmarked for police and fire department staffing in 2022 will result in a property tax increase for many Bloomington property owners.
During its Dec. 6 meeting, the Bloomington City Council approved its 2022 operating budget and tax levy. With a 2.75% increase in its property tax levy, the city will generate an additional $1.8 million from taxpayers next year.
“A good amount of that can be directly attributable to investments in public safety,” City Manager Jamie Verbrugge said.
The budget and levy were approved unanimously, sans Councilmember Jack Baloga, who did not attend the meeting.
The additional $1.8 million will bring the tax levy total to $68.3 million, which funds 68% of the city’s general fund budget, according to Kari Carlson, the city’s budget manager. Among the sources that fund the remaining 32% of the general fund budget are lodging and admission taxes collected by hotels and entertainment venues, which generate 9% of the general fund budget, and permit and license fees, which account for 7%, she noted.
Expenditures
An additional $1.5 million is budgeted for public safety services in 2022. More than two-thirds of that total are dedicated to Fire Department duty crews, according to Carlson. In addition to the $1.1 million dedicated to duty crews, $396,000 will be spent on three full-time battalion chiefs next year, she added.
The police department is receiving an additional $56,000 to meet the staffing needs of its support division, she noted.
Verbrugge said the additional spending for Fire Department duty crews is an effort to increase response times while providing adequate staffing when the first truck rolls out of a fire station.
Often considered a volunteer fire department, Bloomington firefighters are paid for each call they respond to. But the department also maintains duty crews shifts. During those shifts, firefighters are paid for work at the city’s fire stations and are available to respond to calls. The crews are an effort to improve the response time when firefighters are less likely to be available to answer emergency calls due to their primary employment, Verbrugge explained.
The city unsuccessfully sought a federal grant that would have provided full-time firefighter salaries for three years. Had the city received the grant, it would have reduced the expenditure needed for duty crews, he noted.
The addition of battalion chiefs will help provide regular coverage for the department’s supervisorial needs, he added.
Tax base shifts
Changes in the real estate market are shifting the city’s tax base, according to Carlson.
“The strong demand in the housing market has increased the values of many homes in Bloomington, while commercial properties saw a decline in value due to the pandemic,” she said.
As a result of the increase in residential property values, and the decline in commercial and industrial property values, particularly for lodging and retail properties, a small portion of homeowners will see a tax decrease in 2022, while 17% will see an increase of 5% or less. “The majority of homes are seeing tax increases between 5 and 10%,” she noted. “Or even higher for some.”
The property tax obligations for apartment buildings are increasing, as well, with 80% of apartment building owners seeing an increase in their share of the 2022 property taxes, Carlson added.
The property value gains in the residential sector are in contrast to commercial properties, of which 58% will experience a decrease in property taxes, according to Carlson.
Although the city’s property tax levy is increasing 2.75%, the owner of a median-value home in Bloomington – $307,000 – will see a 7.3% increase in city property taxes, she said.
So how much more will that median-valued homeowner pay in 2022? An additional $10.23 per month, Carlson noted.
Other expenses
The council held a truth-in-taxation hearing prior to the budget and tax levy approval, fielding questions and recommendations regarding expenditures in the upcoming year.
The city’s strategic priorities fund is slated for an additional $600,000 next year. Verbrugge said that the fund has been a revenue source for addressing unexpected issues or issues that haven’t been funded in the city’s budget previously. And more than $1 million per year from the fund is dedicated to tax levy stabilization in upcoming years, essentially buying down future tax levy increases, he explained.
The fund has also supported low-interest home improvement loans offered through the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority, a popular program that generates great interest among city homeowners, he added.
Why is the city’s communications department receiving an additional $100,000 in 2022? Councilmember Shawn Nelson asked if there is new spending tied to the communications department’s operations.
The communications budget has been funded for many years largely through franchise fees collected by cable TV service providers, and passed onto the city. The consumer shift to streaming services for television programming, commonly referred to as cord cutting, has leveled off the franchise fees the city receives, Verbrugge explained.
The council’s approval followed several budget discussions during council meetings and budget information sessions held outside of council meetings. The city has maintained a page on its website with budget updates and access to documents and video related to budget planning, Carlson noted. The information is available online at tinyurl.com/b22budget.
Bloomington’s proposed tax levy compared favorably to 15 peer cities across the metro, according to Carlson. At 2.75%, it was “considerably less of an increase than what these 15 comparison cities in the metro approved,” she said.
The preliminary tax levy increase for the 15 cities was 6.05%, with Maple Grove the second lowest on the list at 3.03%. The highest was Brooklyn Park at 10.11%.
Property tax bills include levies for other jurisdictions, including local school districts and counties. Some homeowners are eligible for a property tax refund from the state, based upon factors such as income, age, dependents and permanent disability. Carlson discussed programs during the council’s final budget presentation. Video of that presentation is available online at tinyurl.com/tax-savings.
