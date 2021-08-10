Dant has the chops to hang with the Metro West Conference
Dayna Dant believes Kennedy volleyball deserves a coach who is passionate about Kennedy volleyball. The Eagles’ new head coach was a two-year starter as a middle blocker before graduating in 2008 and going on to a year of college volleyball that helped reveal a passion for coaching.
Her perspective as a head coach at the club level and assistant coach at the high school level has given her a rare mix of experience in a relatively short amount of time. Dant just finished her 12th year of coaching club volleyball with the majority at Bloomington-based Minnesota One (M1), where her 16-year-old team had two big tournament finishes to highlight the spring season.
This was her sixth season with M1, which was founded by longtime Jefferson coach Doug Bergman. “Doug’s one of the most seasoned and knowledgable coaches in our area and I’m fortunate to learn and grow under him,” Dant said.
Dant returned to M1 in 2019 to work with the 16s summer and fall leagues as the head coach.
After high school, Dant played one season at Wisconsin-River Falls before turning her attention to helping the next generation through coaching in 2009.
As for returning to coach at the school she played for, Dant is eager. “I want to bring back my passion for Kennedy volleyball back to the school,” she said. “The program deserves a positive coach, focuses on inclusion and they deserve to have someone challenging them to create a well-balanced team that is competitive while being a welcoming environment for all who want to play volleyball at Kennedy.”
In part, Dant wants to see girls go out for the program who considered it in the past but didn’t go out.
“I can’t come in expecting to change everything overnight,” she said as the Eagles won one match last season in a rugged Metro West Conference.
“Winning has to be more about committing it to muscle memory and we are going to develop that through culture. That’s how they are going to compete. If you don’t establish a winning culture first it is no wonder they have been all over the place. I plan to be that stable foundation for them.”
She learned a lot about coaching and volleyball as head coach of Eagan High School’s sophomore team and as the school’s varsity assistant coach from 2011-14. “Talk about learning,” Dant said, as she was part of three state tournament runs with the Wildcats, who won two state titles during that stretch.
“What I learned from (head coach) Kathy (Gillan) was great for me, from how to run a practice to coach in a game. She’s so highly respected. I learned the most about how she earns respect from her players because of the way she gives it with high-clear expectations and is just someone I strive to be.”
Last fall Dant was part of the Minneapolis Washburn coaching staff as the B squad head coach and varsity assistant. It was a whirlwind of a season that provided about 10 days to have everything in place to pull off the fall start.
Dant spent five seasons as a head coach with the 15-18s teams at The Academy/Hoosierland VBC based in southern Indiana. She was most proud of her 2015-16 season as her squad went 37-5, winning five tournament titles to set a club-record wins total. The 18s won a prestigious President’s Day tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dant recalled how hard the kids worked and how intense the game is at the club level in Indiana. “We have more girls playing in Minnesota with higher expectations,” Dant said comparing the differences in the game between the two states.
Dant plans to continue to coach at the club level. “I could never get away from coaching at the club level, I love it so much,” she said. “It’s super important for a girl who wants to play at college to play both high school and club volleyball now.”
Claire Humes returns to the assistant coaching staff for the fourth season and fifth year as a science teacher at Kennedy. Also part of Dant’s staff is Allie Erickson, Kelsey Pauly, and Brady McCarragher. Pauly was an All-Conference player at Willmar and earned Third Team All-American honors at Briar Cliff University. This is her first season coaching volleyball but she brings experience as an AAU basketball coach for girls ages 10-18.
McCarragher has been involved in the sport for nearly two decades at various levels, from coaching college intramural teams at the University of St. Thomas to assistant coaching at St. John the Baptist in Savage, Trinity at River Ridge and for the 16-5s team at Vital Volleyball Club. He brings a psychology background to the program working in the mental health field.
As far as a playing style, Dant said that will depend on several factors but from the first practice the message will revolve around establishing ball control. “It doesn’t matter how you score points, just don’t let the ball drop,” Dant said. “Ball control comes down to mental toughness and is the key for us to be able to compete at the varsity level.”
She came to open gym sessions in July and decided not to run a summer camp but instead meet players where they are at on a voluntary level. Open gym took place twice a week at the high school in June and then three days a week in July. Dant also helped organize a team kickball game at Moir Park, which served as a way to get to know the team outside of the gym.
“I want to be a challenging but welcoming coach so they know they can confide in me,” she said as they averaged about two dozen players at each open gym session. She anticipates that a few girls will come out for the team with no volleyball experience.
Dant had the returning players vote for the captains, which turned out to be senior hitter Nariah Dismukes, junior hitter Siri Anderson and freshman setter Jorie Houk, who will be a third-year starter.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.