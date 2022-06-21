Bloomington Blue places third, Gold picks up first win of the summer
Bloomington Post 550 Blue Prospects wrapped up a third-place finish at the Red Haddox Wooden Bat Tournament in Bloomington Sunday with a 5-3 win over the Rochester A’s.
Blue is off to a 3-3 start to the season, which began with a 13-4 loss to Eagan Patriots Post 594 June 9 and a 2-0 loss to Wayzata Post 118 June 13.
That was before going 3-1 at the Haddox tournament June 17-19.
Sunday’s triumph featured Owen Praska earning the win by allowing four hits and one run over four innings, striking out three. David Steffen worked through the final inning to pick up the save.
Jackson Holzinger, Noah Pinette, and Brayden Bender each had multiple hits while the team stole seven bases to challenge the A’s fielders. TJ Frein stole two bases and scored once.
Pinette and Bender each had a double as the pair were in the top two spots in the batting order. Bender also drew a walk and scored twice.
Runs were at a premium in the final game on Saturday as Blue scored three times in the fourth inning in a 3-0 win over Elk River.
Alex Crusan pitched a one-hit shutout through 4 1/3 innings before Everett worked the final 2 1/3 innings to earn the save. He also allowed one hit combined with four walks. Each pitcher struck out three batters.
Steffen and O’Brien each had two hits including doubles for O’Brien and Ethan Kleis.
Kleis’ double to right field brought in Steffen and O’Brien during the big fourth inning. Holzinger’s successful sacrafice bunt scored Brock Edwards to push the score to 3-0.
The day began with an 8-0 loss to Tri-City Red as Bloomington Blue collected four hits on the day from Bender, Steffen, Edwards and Holzinger.
Blue opened the tournament with a 6-4 win over Lakeville South on Friday thanks to a 5-run bottom of the fifth inning.
Bender struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings to record the win on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks before turning it over to Everett for the final 1 1/3 innings.
Crusan drew three walks from the leadoff spot while O’Brien had a triple and Ty Gash had a double. Praska and Anderson each drove in two runs.
Praska’s came on a dropped third strike which would have ended the inning but instead allowed Steffen and O’Brien to score and extend the inning.
South scored three times in the top of the second inning to set the early tone before Steffen stole home to make it 3-1 in the third inning. With the bases loaded, all three Blue baserunners advanced a base before Praska ended the rally with a pop-out to second base.
Bloomington Blue hosts St. Louis Park at Haddox Field on Thursday, June 23, and then Chaska on Tuesday, June 28. Each game is set to start at 8 p.m. before playing in the tournament in Fargo, North Dakota June 30-July 2.
Gold finds first win
After an 0-4 start, Bloomington Gold picked up a 6-5 win over Excelsior No. 2 on Saturday during the Haddox Wooden Bat tournament.
After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, Gold responded with three runs of its own, including a passed ball to allow Nicholas Nyasende to score from third base. Cole Houk scored on Gabe Schmitt’s ground ball to second base and Gold took a 3-2 lead as Cormac Radford scored on JD Coady’s ground out to third base.
Gold took a 5-2 lead in the third inning after adding two runs on a Schmitt sacrafice fly to bring in Nyasende while Houk scored on an error by the catcher on the next at-bat.
After Excelsior 2 tied the game up at 5-5 thanks to a 3-run rally in the fourth inning, Gold notched the eventual winning run in the fifth inning as Nyasende scored on a Radford single to right field.
Bloomington Gold closed out the tournament with a second shutout loss in three games including Sunday’s 6-0 defeat to Elk River. Nyasende and Vucinovich picked up the lone Gold hits.
In Friday’s 3-0 loss to the Rochester A’s, the game was scoreless through four innings. Coady, Schmitt and Hayden Vucinovich picked up the lone hits for Gold with Schmitt’s hit going for two bases in the seventh inning of the second game of the day.
Gold opened play in the tournament on Friday with a 15-5 loss to Coon Rapids in five innings.
The Red Birds scored six runs in the second inning and seven more runs in the third inning.
Gold responded with a 5-run fourth inning starting with a walk by Coady followed by four walks, a fielder’s choice and an error before Coady returned to the batter’s box, this time driving in Shulfer with a two-out single to right field.
Bloomington Gold opened the season with a 2-0 loss at Excelsior on June 9. Houk accounted for the lone Bloomington hit while Excelsior scored one run in the first inning and another in the sixth to pick up the win.
Matt Doyle was on the mound for Gold going all six innings. He gave up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Gold travels to Rochester for a tournament June 24-26 before returning home to face Edina and then Waconia at Haddox Field June 27-28. First pitch against Edina is set for 8 p.m. June 27, followed by a 5:30 p.m. start against Waconia June 28.
Gold closes out the pre-July 4 schedule with a June 29 contest against the Hopkins Flyers at Big Willow Park in Minnetonka with an 8:15 p.m. start.
