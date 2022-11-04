A three-volume collection of notable Bloomington residents has been assembled and is available to peruse at the Bloomington Historical Society’s museum.
The collection features biographies and pictures of 100 notable Bloomington residents, spearheaded by former newspaper reporter and editor Don Heinzman, who detailed the finished project to the Bloomington City Council at its Oct. 17 meeting, alongside museum curator Jean Bellefeuille.
Heinzman was inspired to assemble the biographies following the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. Bloomington native Tom Burnett, Jr., was among the passengers that prevented the hijackers of United Airlines Flight 93 from reaching the hijackers’ intended target, forcing the plane to instead crash in Pennsylvania.
The memories of Burnett’s life and his role in the Flight 93 crash prompted Heinzman to consider other notable Bloomington residents, he explained to the council.
He solicited nominations for a collection of notable residents, expecting to receive about 10. Instead, he received about 70, he said.
Many of the nominations suggested through a social media solicitation were for professional athletes who grew up in Bloomington. Bellefeuille wanted the list to be more diverse, and nominated Mary GrandePre’, who has illustrated the U.S. editions of the Harry Potter novels.
Knowing that Heinzman’s collection would provide a comprehensive list of notable residents that could be discussed during tours of the Historical Society’s museum, “we realized that a collaboration would be mutually beneficial,” Bellefeuille said.
Heinzman compiled the majority of the biographies through interviews and writing while Bellefeuille wrote others and handled the editing, layout and design of each entry into the collection. The emphasis was on notable, rather than famous, as many residents featured in the collection aren’t well known outside of Bloomington, Bellefeuille explained.
The collection was limited to those whose accomplishments occurred after 1960, after Bloomington had become a city. Although the collection was created with 100 notable residents, the plan is to add to it periodically, she noted.
The collection is divided into several categories, including arts, politics, community leadership, professional and Olympic athletes and war casualties, with Burnett included as the only entry under the citizen soldier category. Of the 14 war casualties, 13 occurred during the Vietnam War, and one occurred during the Iraq War, according to Bellefeuille.
The duo outlined several of the entries in the collection. Some are well known names beyond Bloomington, such as baseball players Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek, while others made significant contributions to Bloomington’s development, such as Hubert Olson, a Bloomington schools superintendent who oversaw the growth of the district from one school to more than 20 buildings, Heinzman said.
Animator Pete Docter, who won three Oscars for his work on Pixar films, is recognized alongside Earl Benson, the founding conductor of the Bloomington Medalist Band, and Fran Heitzman, the founder and longtime champion of Bloomington-based Bridging, which has provided services to more than 100,000 households since its inception in 1987, Heinzman noted.
The collection is available for viewing during regular museum hours and by appointment, Bellefeuille noted.
