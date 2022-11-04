A three-volume collection of notable Bloomington residents has been assembled and is available to peruse at the Bloomington Historical Society’s museum.

The collection features biographies and pictures of 100 notable Bloomington residents, spearheaded by former newspaper reporter and editor Don Heinzman, who detailed the finished project to the Bloomington City Council at its Oct. 17 meeting, alongside museum curator Jean Bellefeuille.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments