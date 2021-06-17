After years of working toward a position as the leader of a public school, Akram Osman’s reward was an empty building on the first day of classes.
Osman recently finished his first year as principal of Bloomington Kennedy High School, a position he began working toward as a special education teacher in Mankato. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Osman’s first year as part of the Bloomington school district provided limited opportunities to make the acquaintance of his high school’s students during the first several months of the school year.
“It was very difficult,” he said, explaining that he attended fall activities outside of Kennedy’s hallways as a way to interact with students and build relationships.
His first weeks on the job included the standard introductions to the staff he would lead at Kennedy, but it also included planning for multiple instructional scenarios for when school began in the fall, as it was uncertain how the school year would begin when he joined the district approximately two months prior to the start of the school year, he noted.
He was new to the district, but Osman was thrust into a busy summer of planning for the possible fall scenarios, following the lead of Supt. Les Fujitake and the district’s leadership. Whatever path the district would travel when the school year began, ensuring that student support was in place was a key component of the unusual introduction to his new job, Osman explained.
Kennedy students wouldn’t return to their building until March, but those final weeks provided Osman an opportunity to make up for lost time, a sentiment that was shared by all in the building. “We did not take any day for granted,” he said, calling the final weeks “an energizing end to the school year.”
Road to Kennedy
Osman worked in the Eden Prairie school district as an associate principal prior to being hired in Bloomington. He had also served as the dean of students and an assistant principal in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district, and started his teaching career in the Mankato district, where he grew up and attended college as an undergrad at Minnesota State University, Mankato, he noted.
Working in special education was an introduction to the impact he could have in the lives of students as a principal. Working with special education students requires frequent interaction with both students and their families. He enjoyed that aspect of his job, and that sparked his interest in a leadership position that would offer similar responsibilities to the wider student body. He continued his education, pursuing a specialist degree with the goal of becoming a principal, he explained.
Knowing the Bloomington district’s reputation, and the diverse student body at Kennedy, the opportunity to lead the school appealed to Osman. As a leader of color, he made an effort to inspire all students to think of themselves as people capable of accomplishing what they set their mind to. He said equity and humanity were a focus of his first year as Kennedy’s principal. Osman wanted all students to see each other for their humanity as they worked toward achieving their educational expectations, he explained.
Molly Hollenbeck, an assistant principal at Kennedy High School, worked with Osman in Eden Prairie, where they were both associate principals. She praised him for his efforts to carry out his vision for the school, despite the obstacles and challenges of the pandemic.
“Throughout a historic and challenging school year, Akram stepped into the role of principal at Kennedy High School with an unwavering commitment to equity and humanity,” Hollenbeck said. “He navigated the multiple model and schedule changes with a constant lens on the needs of our students and families, while at the same time working to ensure our staff had protected time and space to meet those needs,” she added.
“Akram did all of this while staying true to his authentic self and never letting go of the joy that is core to his own humanity.”
