Kennedy's Ruthie Gyasi, right, is back with a core of contributors from last season including fellow captains Isabella Lone, Cameran Renneke and Shane Jimenez Lezama. Gyasi plans to play at Minnesota State Mankato and Lone at the University of Manitoba.
Lone, Renneke, Gyasi and Jimenz Lezama bring 17 combined years of experience to the pitch
After winning 11 games last fall, Kennedy girls soccer is eying even more success this season with the level of experienced contributors back as the team makes the transition to the Tri-Metro Conference from Metro West.
The Eagles were 5-4-0 with 15 points, sharing fourth place with Chanhassen last season. They went 6-1-0 outside of conference play, including a run to the Section 3AA semifinals before falling 2-1 to Visitation in a heart breaker seconds before the end of the overtime session.
Now in his 11th season guiding the program, head coach Mario Lone has perhaps his most gifted group, including his daughter and senior captain Isabella Lone (fifth season on varsity) in the mifield, Cameran Renneke (fifth season) at forward and defenders Ruthie Gyasi (fourth season) and Shane Jimenez Lezama (third season).
Lone and Gyasi are verbally committed to play in college at the University of Manitoba and Minnesota State Mankato, respectively.
Renneke led the team with 13 goals and one assist to garner the Best Offense Award and landed on the Section 3AA All-Tournament Team.
Lone and Gyasi each scored four times, while Lone’s 11 assists was tops for the Eagles. She was named to the All-State team, team Most Valuable Player and All-Metro West Conference.
Lezama and fellow defender and classmate Liz Dominguez Castillo shared Best Defense Award from the team. Dominguez Castillo also garnered All-Metro West Conference Honorable Mention.
Senior midfielder Makenzie Kane was another productive contributor tallying four goals and 10 assists.
Maise Pederson came off an injury to score her lone goal of the season in a 2-1 win over Jefferson Oct. 7.
Both options for goalkeeper are seniors who saw time with the varsity program last season in Kaysawn Carlson and Bella Luce. Carlson is also a captain with the hockey and lacrosse programs who is verbally committed to play lacrosse at Concordia University St. Paul.
Kennedy hosts DeLaSalle in the home and conference opener with a 5 p.m. kickoff at Bloomington Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8.
As for new coaches on the Kennedy staff, Kevin Lieu will take over the junior varsity program after serving as the C-squad coach last season with the departure of Amin Qasim.
Qasim accepted a new coaching position with Tormenta FC of the MLSNext Academy in Georgia.
“We are all going to miss Amin dearly and everyone is excited for him as his goals are to coach as a career,” Lone said. “He is a phenomenal coach and I enjoyed working with him over the past years.”
Nora Landry was promoted to varsity assistant coach after spending the 2021 season as the JV coach. Landry is a teacher in the district and Lone is excited to have her continue to be involved with the program.
Senior Night is set for Thursday, Sept. 15 against Richfield and the Battle of Bloomington will be Sept. 27. Both games will be played at 5 p.m. at Bloomington Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.