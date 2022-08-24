Lone, Renneke, Gyasi and Jimenz Lezama bring 17 combined years of experience to the pitch

After winning 11 games last fall, Kennedy girls soccer is eying even more success this season with the level of experienced contributors back as the team makes the transition to the Tri-Metro Conference from Metro West.

Ruthie Gyasi
Kennedy's Ruthie Gyasi, right, is back with a core of contributors from last season including fellow captains Isabella Lone, Cameran Renneke and Shane Jimenez Lezama. Gyasi plans to play at Minnesota State Mankato and Lone at the University of Manitoba.

