Coming off a third place finish in the Metro West Conference, Jefferson girls tennis has five starters back from a team that went 11-10 last fall.
Now in her 13th season as head coach, newly retired math teacher Lynn Larson has another strong group of singles players ready to compete for the conference and section crowns along with Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Orono, Edina and Blake.
Larson said the chemistry and work ethic on the roster will prove hugely beneficial when it comes to playing against the premier teams in the state.
“They worked hard in the offseason and we have another amazing coaching staff in place,” Larson said.
Her staff includes JV coach Tom McNutt, B squad coach David Carberry, varsity assistant Marv Hartung, development coaches Nick Hupton and Brendan Klein (Jefferson alum).
Among those back are senior captains Greta Campbell and Melina Peters and junior Anna Feeken.
Campbell and Peters will make up the Jaguars top doubles duo, with Campbell perhaps seeing time at second singles.
Feeken will split time on the court between third singles and second doubles.
Sophomore Kylie Jones is back at fourth singles and eighth-grader Halle Johnston will see time at third singles and second doubles.
New varsity players include seniors Nicole Guan, Emma Martens and Courtney Anderson and sophomore Molly Jensen.
Jefferson opens the season with a pair of section foes on the Jaguars home court starting Friday, Aug. 26 against Eastview at 3 p.m. and Apple Valley at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
The Jaguars open the Metro West Conference schedule against Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Aquila Park at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
