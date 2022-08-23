Coming off a third place finish in the Metro West Conference, Jefferson girls tennis has five starters back from a team that went 11-10 last fall.

Greta Campbell

Jefferson senior Greta Campbell will serve as a captain along with senior Melina Peters and junior Anna Feeken this fall.

Now in her 13th season as head coach, newly retired math teacher Lynn Larson has another strong group of singles players ready to compete for the conference and section crowns along with Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Orono, Edina and Blake.

