A 60-year-old man who was convicted of attempted murder and criminal sexual conduct during the 1980s is a registered offender living in Bloomington.
Information about the criminal history of Rafiq Muhaymin, who is also known as Ivory Mosby, was presented during an April 29 public notification meeting held by the Bloomington Police Department.
Muhaymin is residing on the 1200 block of West 94th Street.
Brad VanderVegt, an agent of the Minnesota Department of Corrections’ risk assessment and community notification unit, outlined Muhaymin’s criminal history, as well the process behind and background of predatory offender notification meetings.
In 1985 Muhaymin was convicted of first-degree attempted murder and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Hennepin County for an incident that occurred in 1983, when he was 23 years old.
A 21-year-old woman had walked to a neighborhood convenience store at approximately 1 a.m. and was approached by Muhaymin after she exited the store. He beat her with a lead pipe and raped her behind the building, leaving her with severe, debilitating injuries, according to VanderVegt.
Muhaymin was sentenced to 170 months in prison for the attempted murder conviction and 113 months in prison for the criminal sexual conduct conviction, VanderVegt noted.
Including time served prior to sentencing, Muhaymin served two-thirds of his sentence in prison and was granted supervised release in August 1993. He was subject to the predatory offender registry, which classifies offenders by their likelihood to re-offend, with Level 3 being the most likely to do so, VanderVegt explained.
His supervised release was revoked in November 1994 due to an arrest for possession of ammunition as a convicted felon, and he was indited federally the following year. He was convicted and held in federal custody until January 2010. He was returned to Minnesota and assigned a Level 3 risk while serving five years of federal parole, according to VanderVegt.
His federal supervision has expired, but he remains under Hennepin County supervision until February 2022 for a non-sexual offense. Beyond his county supervision, he is subject to registration as a predatory offender until February 2029. If he commits no further criminal offenses, he would be removed from the registry. Any new criminal acts would trigger an extension of the registry, VanderVegt noted.
Originally known as a sex offender registry, the list also includes adults who have been convicted of kidnapping and false imprisonment. All sex offenders on the registry are considered predatory offenders, but not all predatory offenders are sex offenders, VanderVegt explained.
Bloomington is listed as the home address for 151 registered offenders out of approximately 2,800 living in Hennepin County. Muhaymin is one of two Level 3 offenders registered in the city and subject to a community notification meeting, according to VanderVegt. He gave a similar presentation April 22 for a 42-year-old man living on the 1300 block of East 78th Street.
With approximately 18,700 registered offenders in Minnesota, 15% are classified as Level 3. Information about Level 1 and 2 offenders is provided to law enforcement agencies and select residents and organizations within the community where the offender resides, but those offenders are not subject to a public notification meeting, VanderVegt said.
VanderVegt emphasized the importance of community vigilance, independent of registered offenders living in the community, and stressed the “three 90s,” noting that 90% of sex offenders do not re-offend in a same or similar fashion.
He said that 90% of those who engage in sexual harm utilize a relationship of trust they have built and exploited, while 90% or more of sex offenses are committed by those who have no prior convictions for criminal sexual conduct.
Relationships and social proximity are more significant concerns regarding sex offenders than geographical proximity, he added.
Information about community notifications and Minnesota’s Level 3 registry is available online at tr.im/mndoc.
Additional resources, registry history and predatory and sex offender statistics were provided during VanderVegt’s presentation, which is available at tr.im/doc29.
The Bloomington Police Department provides crime prevention resources, including a neighborhood watch program. Information is available by calling Katie at 952-563-8808.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.