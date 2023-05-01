The Bloomington Police Department has submitted charges against a man involved in a standoff in a parking lot outside Mall of America, but criminal charges against him remain uncertain, according to Bloomington’s police chief.
The April 21 incident resulted in a standoff of more than two hours in the mall’s north parking lot area, where the Royal Canadian International Circus was performing. That circus was part of the reason the standoff occurred, according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.
The incident began with a report that the man had a large gun, was seated in a truck and had eventually entered the circus tent. Officers arriving at the scene at approximately 4 p.m. located the man in the parking lot. He refused to put his gun down, initiating a standoff of more than two hours.
When it ended at approximately 6:45 p.m., the man was transported by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, as he had been suffering “brain health issues,” Hodges said.
The suspect had been arrested by the Alexandria, Minnesota, Police Department the previous day on suspicion of driving while impaired. He was released at approximately 11 a.m. April 21 and drove to Maple Grove, where an incident occurred. Hodges didn’t specify what the incident was, but noted that the Maple Grove Police Department advised area departments to be on the lookout for the man.
From there the man drove to Bloomington. Based upon the Bloomington Police Department’s investigation, it was determined the man “felt that what he needed to get resolved was going to get resolved at a circus,” Hodges explained.
Despite his significant brain health issues, “you cannot show up with a shotgun,” Hodges said. The Police Department submitted charges to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, which will determine if the man faces criminal charges, Hodges noted.
