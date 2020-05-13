A 53-year-old Bloomington man was sorry he hurried home, but the lack of an explanation for his rush, and his blood-alcohol concentration, failed to earn him forgiveness.
The suspect was arrested shortly after 12:30 a.m. May 1, following a pursuit by a Bloomington patrol officer who estimated the man was traveling 100 miles per hour, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The officer was traveling east on Old Shakopee Road near its intersection with Nord Avenue when the suspect’s westbound vehicle passed him. The vehicle approached so fast that the officer was unable to obtain a radar reading of its speed. The officer saw the vehicle hit its breaks momentarily after passing the squad car, and when the officer turned around to pursue the driver, the vehicle began accelerating again, Bitney said.
The officer quickly lost sight of the vehicle but found it on the southbound side of the road outside of the post office at 6101 W. Old Shakopee Road. The driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, and when the officer pulled up behind it, the driver pulled away. The vehicle went north on Brunswick Road, and the driver pulled into an apartment complex on the 10700 block. The suspect parked the vehicle in the lot and exited, with the officer pulling up behind him, Bitney explained.
The suspect, who lives at the apartment complex, approached the officer’s squad car, saying he was sorry for the pursuit. The man showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. Upon booking, he was given a breath test, and his blood-alcohol concentration exceeded .08 percent, Bitney said.
In addition to fleeing, the suspect was booked on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI.
Too well known
A 29-year-old Cambridge, Minnesota, man who is well known to loss prevention personnel at the Bloomington Walmart store, was arrested, accused of theft, resisting a police officer and narcotics possession.
The suspect was spotted by a loss prevention officer at approximately 8:30 p.m. May 2. The suspect has a history of theft and was observed concealing several items and attempting to leave the store without paying for them. The loss prevention officer and an off-duty police officer working at Walmart confronted the suspect as he was leaving the store. Rather than stop, the man attempted to flee the scene, Bitney said.
The police officer ran down the suspect, who refused to cooperate. The officer and suspect fell to the ground but returned to their feet during the melee. The suspect began to cooperate when the officer pulled out his Taser gun, although he refused to lie down when ordered to do so. Another officer responding to the incident then attempted to handcuff the suspect, and the suspect initially resisted before finally being handcuffed, Bitney explained.
A search of the suspect turned up a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, Bitney noted.
The suspect also had four outstanding warrants, including two for driving while impaired and two for drug cases, including one warrant from Wisconsin, Bitney added.
Robbery
A 78-year-old Minneapolis man reported a robbery while waiting at a bus stop near Walmart.
The victim said a man and woman approached him at approximately 2:45 p.m. April 30 as he was waiting for a bus along American Boulevard. The man asked if he could buy the victim’s necklace, and the victim replied that he wasn’t interested in selling it. He reported that the woman threw a water bottle at him and pulled the necklace off his neck, Bitney said.
Officers searched the area for the duo, based upon the description the victim gave, but they failed to find anyone matching the description. Video surveillance in the area did not provide information about the incident, Bitney noted.
