Bloomington’s most famous sheet of ice is long gone, but plans to replace it with a giant pool of water are taking shape.
During its Dec. 16 meeting, the Bloomington City Council unanimously approved revisions to the preliminary development plan and the final development plans for a water park at Mall of America.
The plan approvals provide a glimpse of what a water park, projected to cost $250 million, would look like in relation to Mall of America. The approvals are not a green light to begin construction on the site of the former Met Center, which was home to the former Minnesota North Stars hockey team and was demolished 25 years ago. Financing for the project has yet to be finalized.
The project has been part of Mall of America’s vision for many years, and its construction has been discussed by both the council and the city’s port authority for more than a year. City Planner Mike Centinario discussed how an indoor water park would fit on the former Met Center site and what future development might follow.
The former hockey arena site serves largely as a parking lot with access to the mall’s north side, which extends out from the original mall footprint through office and hotel towers that were built approximately five years ago. The arched roof, three-level water park would replace the parking area and include a parking ramp constructed on the east side of the lot, connecting to the water park by a second-story sky bridge, according to Centinario.
The ground level of the ramp would serve as a transit hub for bus and other access to the mall, and a ring road – with sidewalks – would help facilitate access onto and around the property. The water park would not take up the entire parking lot, however, leaving room for future commercial development between the water park and American Boulevard.
The water park would be east of the IKEA store that is not connected to the mall. Mayor Gene Winstead noted that it was expected that IKEA would connect with the mall through future development in the parking lot and asked if that connection would occur with the construction of a water park. Centinario said that connecting IKEA to the mall remains a goal, but how that would be accommodated in conjunction with a water park has not been determined.
The water park is envisioned to have a variety of rides and pools within the building, as well as dining options and locker rooms, incorporating sustainable practices in its operation.
The water park’s construction and operation would be based upon a nonprofit entity borrowing for the construction of the project and owning the leasehold interest in it. The city would levy and collect sales and use taxes at the mall if the water park does not meet performance projections. The mall’s ownership would receive a management fee for the water park and lease revenue for the land, which it owns, as well as a development fee for the project.
Details and updates about the project are available online at tr.im/moawater.
