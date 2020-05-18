Crossing fingers and saying prayers is how Firemen’s softball tournament director Jeff Barnes is dealing with the prospects of summer without the summer tradition in Bloomington.
Scheduled for the third weekend of July, the slowpitch softball tournament draws one of the largest crowds to Bloomington’s Valley View Playfields (plus fields at St. Bonaventure and Dred Scott), making the reality of social distancing a difficult idea.
“We can’t do social distancing with our crowds of 20,000 people,” Barnes said the day before Gov. Tim Walz announced the stay-at-home order will be allowed to expire May 18.
Plans continue to be made for the tournament with the ultimate decision on the 61st edition of the Firemen’s tournament could come as late as the third week of June.
“We’re telling everyone that it is a go but it depends on what the city and state want us to do,” he said, while explaining the situation to vendors, many of which understand the uncertain circumstances not just around Minnesota but the larger region. Minnesota Softball will guide the tournament to help try to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Teams continue to register for the tournament with two openings at Men’s Tier 1 while Tier 3 and Women’s are already full. The Co-Rec division only has six teams and Men’s Tier 2 has 10 teams. The Men’s Over-40 Wood Bat division still has openings.
Teams looking to register can do so by calling Barnes at 952-854-6071.
“We’ll have people traveling in so we want to give them enough to time to make the necessary arrangements,” said Barnes, who also helps run another big tournament in Owatonna, Corky’s Early Bird, which was set for the first weekend of May but rescheduled for Sept. 11-13. Of course, all tournaments in April and May were postponed or canceled outright.
Moving dates might be tough but September remains an option, aside from Sept. 11-13. Another issue with September is conflicting with the Fall Firemen’s Tournament, which sprouted as a way to help raise funds for a specific family or person in need.
Barnes said they work on dates after going out to nationals later in the summer. As for the reality of a move to later in September, “It is something we have look if we can’t go the third week of July. We don’t want to hurt another good tournament.”
Barnes noted big tournaments at Treasure Island and Dakota Days already canceling their tournaments as have the City of Bloomington and Richfield with regard to Fourth of July festivities, plus youth sports for both communities being put on hold.
Barnes is managing Ductech out of South St. Paul this summer with Pat Hammarsten and Dennis Doer. Players have been able to gather in groups of three or four for batting practice or weightlifting to be ready to play once the season begins.
