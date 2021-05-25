First-year league to play games in Eden Prairie, Savage and Richfield starting June 14
Pine-to-Prairie Women’s Softball League is aiming to be the first highly competitive softball league for women 18 and older in Minnesota.
Founded by former Jefferson softball coach Jim Hanson, along with partner Tim Schields, the aim is to offer something beyond college for the best softball players in Minnesota.
Hanson continues to coach with Clutch Hitter’s Softball Club and operate the hitting cages at Dred Scott Fields in Bloomington, among other ventures.
A 14-game regular season will take place Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays into August, at four of the premier venues in the metro area, including Miller Park in Eden Prairie (Monday), Savage Community Park (Tuesdays), Taft Park (Mondays) and Lincoln Park (Wednesdays) in Richfield. Starting Monday, June 14.
Teams will play doubleheaders with games not starting until after 6 p.m.
Hanson is beyond excited about the opportunity for this new league to offer something that has been missing from the local softball scene – a highly competitive women’s fastpitch league that caters to current college and beyond players.
“The momentum in interest has been huge over the last six weeks,” Hanson said, as they only had a handful of players registered at first. That number is upwards of 80 players as of May 24. “We added five players over the weekend to round out our sixth team.”
They added full rosters of two MIAC programs, including regular-season champion St. Olaf College, Macalester College and St. Benedict’s to help bolster the well of players ages 18-40 with experience from the MIAC, Northern Sun and UMAC conferences so far.
Hanson said he’s looked at this opportunity as something for current college players to get a lot of playing time against high-quality opponents. “This is really I feel like something every college program should do,” he said. “If you need bats, a lot of those kids pushing pencils on the bench need some work and this is it. It’s a perfect opportunity to get your mojo back.”
Fans are encouraged to help boost the atmosphere at the fields by offering free admission with some concessions available, based on community COVID-19 restrictions. With so much interest in playing as of late, Hanson says making it a 12-team league is a real possibility next season.
Teams will be formed based on application responses for the day they wish to play and a position need to help even out the teams. Hanson prides himself in having a good feeling for the softball players in high school, college and beyond but after reviewing 45 registered players he only knew 15 of them which means the word is spreading about the league beyond his circle of colleagues in the sport.
According to a post on the league’s Facebook page, “One of the founding tenets of Pine to Prairie, in fact, the cornerstone in which it is being built is gender equality in athletics. P2P offers women the same opportunity men have had for decades in Minnesota with baseball. Minnesota has a long way to go in building softball parks and stadiums that will be equal to the millions spent on baseball parks. P2P will continue to work towards building a league on which we can all be proud.”
612 Fastpitch Softball Club, based in Minneapolis, is a supporter of the Pine to Prairie Women’s Softball League. On its website, 612 Fastpitch said: “We feel one of 612’s jobs is to grow and cultivate our sport. We’re as passionate about 8Us taking up fastpitch as we are about keeping 18U and older players in the game. That’s why we are proud to support the Pine to Prairie Women’s Softball League.”
The league is looking for a title sponsor to partner with a two-year commitment in addition to team sponsorships.
Being able to move games around three different venues will help spread the word about what Hanson believes will stick beyond 2021 and become a destination for the best softball players in the state to either improve their own game or play competitive games once their school careers are over.
“Right now, there are just dead ends after those 22-23-year-old kids graduate from college and this is about having an opportunity that didn’t exist before,” Hanson said. The idea of the league builds off the success from the 1970s which his grandfather and father were a part of with the Banjos. “We’re taking the idea from 50 years ago and putting it full circle now.”
The deadline to register to play is June 2, with a league fee of $275.
Email Pinetoprairiesoftball@gmail.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.