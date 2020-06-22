Wait is on for community baseball
Bloomington Athletic Association has a plan for baseball to be played at some point this summer.
Like everyone, the starting date is a moving target based on when the state and local governments determine it is safe enough to return to play.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bloomington-based community sports association closely monitored plans set by Bloomington Public Schools and the City of Bloomington to help inform association-wide decisions affecting many families.
Baseball, softball, track and field, and golf programs were canceled for the season but after some planning, baseball and golf will see some activities resume.
The golf program at Dwan will take place at a reduced rate of $160 with rounds starting at 5 p.m. July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9 and 16 with a season-ending tournament August 23. Lessons will not be available as Hyland Greens is closed for the season. The fee covers six rounds, tournament, awards and picnic meal after the tournament. Contact Virg Senescall for more information (612-799-5455 or VirgSenescall@gmail.com) or register at baaonline.org.
Despite the numerous volunteer hours already devoted to the 2020 season, the BAA softball board decided to cancel the summer season. Many factors went into cancellation of the season including the Metro Softball League canceling the 2020 season, an unknown timeline and additional safety precautions needed to be in place made the decision a reality, according to a letter on baaonline.org. The letter notes refunds have begun but will take four-six weeks to process.
Baseball
BAA Baseball Commissioner Kent Lidell has a plan in place once given the go-ahead from the necessary authorities including parks and rec in Bloomington ensure enough fields will be ready for play as soon as possible.
The best guess for a start is the week of July 6 with teams meeting twice a week for what is called the Drills, Skills and Scrimmages program, open to those entering third grade through members of the Class of 2020.
For now, Lidell is trying to spread the word to have as many kids register for the free program so they can begin the process of assigning coaches and forming teams to solidify the schedule. Registration is required through baaonline.org and serves multiple purposes including meeting COVID-19 guidelines and helping the logistics of organizing groups and forming teams.
“We are asking families to register under the assumption we are going to go ahead and form teams extremely quickly,” Lidell said.
Groups, or pods, made up a maximum of 14 people (12 players and two adults) will be scheduled for two hours twice a week. The first hour will focus on drills while the second hour will focus on a scrimmage. Lidell said older players might want more scrimmage time which is determined by the coaches.
Third graders, fifth and sixth graders, and 10th grade through grads will play Monday and Wednesday. The remaining levels (fourth grade and seventh through ninth grades) will play Tuesday and Thursday.
As for fields, Lidell is working with parks and rec to determine how many fields will be needed. In a typical summer, they use 33 baseball fields. Lidell anticipates maybe half of that number will be needed for the abbreviated season.
“We know the city has a reduced staff so they cannot guarantee the same number of fields will be open,” Lidell said while remaining in contact with Recreation Supervisor Evyn Hubbard. “His commitment is to do as much as they can,” Lidell said.
Players and coaches are the only people allowed on the field or dugout area which extends around the fence from third base, home and first base. BAA staff encourages players to bring a chair since there is not room for everyone in the dugout.
Everyone is encouraged to have their own bat and helmet. No food, gum, seeds, candy or squirting beverage containers are allowed. Equipment to be shared will be extensively sanitized.
Spectators are allowed to watch from beyond first or third base into the outfield, surrounding the fence, when possible.
Lidell thanked parents for their patience, understanding and effort to help out when asked with the ultimate goal of returning as many kids as possible to the baseball diamond in 2020.
“I know a lot of parents would like to get their kids active once again but no one has really pushed hard,” he said. “The vast majority has been very supportive and realize we are trying to do this safely.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.