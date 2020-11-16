Jefferson High School honored two seniors, Carter Hanson and Kelly McArthur, as they signed a National Letter of Intent during the first day of the early signing period with the NCAA, Nov. 13. Hanson will attend the University of Massachusetts and play baseball, while McArthur plans to play volleyball at Niagara University.
McArthur had a framed photo of longtime coach Marlon Johnson with her on the table. Johnson, a Jaguars and club volleyball coach, died last November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.