Carter Hanson
(Photo courtesy of Chad Nyberg)

Jefferson High School honored two seniors, Carter Hanson and Kelly McArthur, as they signed a National Letter of Intent during the first day of the early signing period with the NCAA, Nov. 13. Hanson will attend the University of Massachusetts and play baseball, while McArthur plans to play volleyball at Niagara University. 

McArthur had a framed photo of longtime coach Marlon Johnson with her on the table. Johnson, a Jaguars and club volleyball coach, died last November.

Kelly McArthur
Kelly McArthur

