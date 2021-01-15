With safety measures in place, high school students returned to the court, rink and pool to begin the winter season Thursday, Jan. 14.
Face masks, social distancing and few-to-no fans in the stands marked what will be a unique season which will hopefully (fingers-crossed) conclude in late March with state tournaments and minimal disruptions.
Boys swimming
St. Louis Park handed visiting Bloomington Kennedy a 75-19 defeat in the Metro West Conference opener at SLPHS.
The Orioles won all 11 events and swept the top two spots in nine events. Senior Hayden Zheng posted winning times in the 100-yard butterfly (51.58 seconds) and 100 back (54.77) plus leading off the winning 200 free relay with Connor Coleman, Miles Norling and Andre Barajas in 1:34.14. Zheng also anchored the winning 400 free relay with Barajas, Hiro McKee and St. Clair in 3:28.11.
Kennedy’s Tyler Kauffman was second in the 100 free in 55.49 collect three team points for the effort.
Two Eagles relays were runner-up including the 200 medley team of Nathaniel Schueller, Firnhaber, Sam Nicholson and Kauffman in 1:56.32. The 400 free relay of Schueller, Nicholson, Jorge Escutia-Cardenas and Kauffman placed second in 4:05.27.
Girls basketball
Jefferson 6-foot-2 sophomore Angelina Chapple scored 10 points and junior guard Emily Roach added nine points in a 93-41 loss to Edina Thursday night on the Jaguars homecourt.
The Hornets built a 58-23 halftime lead and went on a 35-18 run to close out the win.
Girls hockey
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Mary Zavoral was able to finally put a puck past Jefferson goaltender Chasity Anderson who made 37 saves in the Metro West Conference opener Thursday night at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Fourth-ranked BSM made the lone goal stand for a 1-0 win at Jefferson Thursday Night.
Zavoral poked the puck across the blue line, won control of the puck for a partial breakaway, tucking the puck around Anderson’s left leg pad for what was the difference in the game at the 4:20 mark of the third period.
The Jaguars only had six shots on goal through two periods as the veteran blue liners from BSM frustrated Jefferson’s offensive chances. Jefferson managed to put seven shots on goal in the third period to make for a flurry of action over the final 11 minutes of the game.
Boys hockey
Benilde-St. Margaret’s marked the start of the 2021 season with an emphatic 7-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville at the St. Louis Park rec center Thursday.
Ranked fourth in Class AA according to Let’s Play Hockey, the Red Knights scored four times in the first period starting with Asher Connolly who later assisted on Adam Marshall’s goal to make it 3-0 at the 12:01 mark of the first period. Jackson Bisson assisted on both goals. Mitchell Dokman and Brady Yakesh accounted for the other goals of the period as the Red Knights held an 18-9 edge in shots (43-28 for the game).
BSM made it 6-0 in the second period thanks to a power play goal from Bisson, followed 53 seconds later with an even-strength goal from Grant Ellings.
STMA scored twice over the final three minutes of the period to go into intermission down 6-2.
Tristan Sarsland added one final goal 10 minutes into the third period for the final 7-2 score.
BSM senior goaltender Carson Limesand made 26 saves for the win.
Orioles draw Edina
St. Louis Park was outshot 16-7 in a scoreless opening period at Braemar Arena Thursday night before Michael Hoikka’s goal coming just 2:14 into the second period with an assist from Sam Berry.
Drew Boyum made it 2-1 less than two minutes to go in the middle period with the helper from Mason Amelse to set up a wild conclusion.
The Hornets scored twice to take a 3-2 lead by the 4:03 mark of the period only to have Park’s Jack Wandmacher score twice, 1:37 apart to retake a 4-3 lead.
With 17 seconds left in regulation, Edina’s Willi Johnson tied the game with a shorthanded goal.
Park goaltender Josh Middleton made 53 saves including all eight shots against him in overtime while the Orioles made the most of its 23 shots, all coming in regulation.
Boys basketball
Benilde-St. Margaret’s handed Kennedy a 63-38 defeat in head coach Damien Johnson’s debut Thursday night in Bloomington.
Edina defeated St. Louis Park 86-68 in the season opener for both teams. The Hornets led 48-28 at the break.
Brady Helgren had a game-high 22 points for Edina with four players hitting double-digits including Marcus Crawford with 17 points, Sammy Presthus with 15 points and Gabe Jobe with 14 points.
Park kept it even in the second half (40-38) with nine different players scoring. Paris Johnson and Derric Standifer each had 13 points to pace the Orioles and Jacob Holm scored 12 points. Deontez Ross added nine points and Tyshawn Lyons had 12 points.
