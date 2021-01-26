Bloomington, Richfield and St. Louis Park nordic ski teams took part in the second Metro West Conference meet of the season at Hyland Park Jan. 21.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments