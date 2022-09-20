Members of the Kennedy Kolleens fall performance team performed during halftime of the Sept. 16 football game at Bloomington Stadium. The performance was part of a halftime program recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The program included the induction of the Class of 2023 in the Bloomington Kennedy High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Current Kennedy High School student athletes stood behind the four inductees including Debbie Driscoll (1973), Robin (Smith) Hanson (1998), Kristine (Kruger) Kading (2000), Jenna Smith (2006) to show their support for their predecessors.
