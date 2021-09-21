Kennedy diver Candice Luu was second in the 1-meter event, scoring 153.20 points as Chahassen won the Metro West Conference duel meet 149-37 Sept. 14.
Libby Lozinski was third in the 100 fly in 1:09 and the 200 free relay team of Kayla Schletty, Dakota Lueck, Olivia Kauffman and Lozinski was third in 1:51.38. The 400 free relay of Schletty, Lueck, Natalie Werner and Lozinski was third in 4:10.81. Werner was third in the 100 free in 1:05.33.
Kennedy had 34 season-best times in a conference meet against newcomer Orono Sept. 1 and added 38 best times with a fifth-place finish as host of the Eagle Invite at Oak Grove Middle School Sept. 11.
