Jefferson’s Morgan Jones (13) works the ball toward the Apple Valley/Burnsville goal during their Section 6 quarterfinal game played June 4 at Jefferson High School. The Jaguars advanced with a 19-9 win. Jones finished with three goals and one assist. Ella Graff finished with seven points (four goals), Cayla Jungwirth had six points (five goals) and Jenna Johns had four points (four goals). Jefferson faced No. 1 Edina June 8 in the semifinal ahead of the June 10 final against the winner of No. 2 Prior Lake and No. 3 Blake. 

First round: No. 7 Holy Angels defeated No. 10 St. Louis Park 16-14; No. 8 Minneapolis defeated No. 9 Kennedy 15-13. Quarterfinals: No. 1 Edina defeated No. 8 Minneapolis 18-0; No. 2 Prior Lake defeated No. 7 Holy Angels 21-1. 

