Enoch Dablaka
Kennedy’s Enoch Dablaka (7) cheers a touchdown by the offense during Saturday’s scrimmage against Coon Rapids at Burnsville High School.

Kennedy joined St. Louis Park and Coon Rapids at Burnsville High School for the final event before the start of the football season which gets underway this week.

Tristan Athey
Kennedy running back Tristan Athey carries the ball against Coon Rapids on Saturday.

Richfield was at St. Paul Harding, Holy Angels was at Edina High School’s Kuhlman Field and Jefferson was at Mound Westonka.

Esosa Ogbebor
Kennedy defensive back Esosa Ogbebor, right, works around a blocker to make a play on a Coon Rapids ball carrier on Saturday.
  

