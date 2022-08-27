Ananya Limsuwat, first-year student from Eden Prairie, receives a prize of metal drinking straws after spinning a wheel of chance at Normandale Community College’s Involvement Fair & All College Cookout Aug. 24. The college welcomed students back to campus last week. After the pandemic made remote learning a way of life, 60% of classes at Normandale are now taking place in person, according to Steven Geller, director of media and public relations for the school. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Brenda Dickinson (second from right), dean of continuing education at Normandale Community College, and Colleen Brickle (right), dean of health sciences, dish up hotdogs Aug. 24 in the school’s second-floor courtyard as faculty welcome students back to class. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Martin Stickney (right), from Normandale Community College’s engineering technology department, talks rocket science Aug. 24 with fellow faculty members Jamie Peterson (left) and Jennifer Martin. Stickney was promoting the school’s rocket club, one of many extracurricular offerings that were promoted at Normandale’s Involvement Fair & All College Cookout. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Normandale Community College in Bloomington welcomed students back to campus last week, with the majority of classes meeting in person again. The week was full of events celebrating the start of the school year, including the Aug. 24 Involvement Fair and All College Cookout. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
