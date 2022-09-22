The Heritage Days parade returned Sept. 17 after a two-year absence, and the Bloomington Jefferson High School marching band helped lead the return down 102nd Street. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Members of the Bloomington Kennedy Kolleens dance team perform Sept. 17 during the Bloomington Heritage Days parade down 102nd Street, which returned after a two-year absence. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Bloomington Jefferson High School freshman Amelia Busse hands out candy to a parade spectator during the parade. Busse is part of the Jefferson Theatre Company’s October production of “Tinker Bell.” (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
The Heritage Days parade returned Sept. 17 after a two-year absence, and the Bloomington Jefferson High School marching band helped lead the return down 102nd Street. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Members of the Bloomington Kennedy Kolleens dance team perform Sept. 17 during the Bloomington Heritage Days parade down 102nd Street, which returned after a two-year absence. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Bloomington Jefferson High School freshman Amelia Busse hands out candy to a parade spectator during the parade. Busse is part of the Jefferson Theatre Company’s October production of “Tinker Bell.” (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Bloomington Heritage Days parade Grand Marshal Jim Sorum, a former Bloomington School Board member of 29 years, waves to the crowd at the start of the parade. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.