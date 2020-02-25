Gracie Roy

Bloomington Jefferson freshman Gracelyn Roy hits the vault on her first attempt Feb. 22 in the AA state individual gymnastics meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Roy finished 41st with a 9.125.

