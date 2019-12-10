Oppong earns All-State honor

Jefferson senior defensive end Pierce Oppong was honored before Sunday’s Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium after participating in the fourth Minnesota Football Showcase, developed in partnership with the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and Minnesota Vikings. The Saturday game culminated four days of events at Concordia University and Augsburg University, from practices with the North and South teams to seminars and a team hotel experience with 92 seniors and 12 coaches.

Oppong will play football at Northern Illinois in 2020.

