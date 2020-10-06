Lynch hits 100 wins

Jefferson senior Isabelle Lynch reached the 100-career wins milestone during a straight-sets victory over Chaska on the courts at Jefferson High School. She is 9-0 in singles play this fall, winning each match in straight sets.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments